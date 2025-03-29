Allyson Felix makes her feelings known for Serena Williams as she sends her a unqiue present 

Former Olympic champion Allyson Felix was surprised when tennis sensation Serena Williams sent her a unique surprise. The former sprinter thanked Williams on her Instagram handle.

Felix shared a video and a photo of the present, which was a dress for her young daughter Camryn. The present was gifted by the child apparel brand Janie & Jack. Felix wrote in the caption,

"Thank you @serenawilliams x @janieandjack"

Screengrabs of the unique present sent by Serena Williams to Allyson Felix [Image Source : Allyson Felix's Instagram]

A few days ago, Felix shared an emotional moment on her Instagram profile, when her daughter made a birthday card for Kenneth Ferguson. The overwhelmed sprinter uploaded a video about the same, where she wrote in the caption,

"She couldn't wait to give him the card she made"

Allyson Felix had married former Junior World Championship medalist Kenneth Ferguson. Their daughter Camryn was born in 2018, though the journey was far from smooth. However, both Allyson Felix and her daughter overcame the initial troubles, and Felix went on win a gold medal in the 4x400m relay event and a bronze medal in the 400m event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Allyson Felix highlights the women in sport on International Women's Day

Allyson Felix talks about the contribution of women in sport on Women's Day [Image Source : Getty]

Throughout her career in track and field, Allyson Felix has been a staunch advocate for the women in sports. In 2024, Felix announced the launch of Always Alpha, a sports management firm solely dedicated to women.

On the occasion of Women's Day in 2025, the 39-year-old former Olympic champion highlighted the contribution of women in sports, and how Always Alpha would take this initiative forward. At the Dolphin's Nasdaq celebration, Felix said,

“Women in sport, we have been breaking barriers for a very long time, but oftentimes it is without the same resources, investment, and visibility as our male counterparts. So that's why Always Alpha is such a critical step forward."

Felix further added,

"We are so excited that it is the first sports agency fully focused on women in sport. And we built it because we wanted to make sure that we champion female athletes and they get the representation and the opportunities that they deserve.”

Allyson Felix retired from athletics as one of the most prolific track and field athletes of all time. The American sprinter won a total of 11 Olympic medals [including seven gold medals], and 20 World Championship medals [including 14 gold medals].

