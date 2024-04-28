Allyson Felix reacts to WNBA legend Candace Parker announcing retirement from basketball 

Former Olympic champion Allyson Felix reacted to WNBA superstar Candace Parker announcing her retirement from professional basketball. She congratulated Parker on an incredible career spanning 16 years that saw her clinch 3 WNBA titles.

Parker, nicknamed ‘Ace’, kicked off her elite basketball career in 2008 after being picked by the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA draft. She was part of the team for 13 years until 2020, signing with the Chicago Sky for the 2021-2022 season. The 38-year-old became part of the Las Vegas Aces for the 2023 season.

Earlier in February this year, she signed with the Aces for one more season but has now decided to call time on her career. Candace Parker won WNBA titles with each of the three franchises, totaling 3, and during her 16-year basketball career, she also won a pair of Olympic gold medals.

Parker took to Instagram to announce her retirement with a long, emotional message. The opening paragraph of the women's basketball legend’s retirement note read:

"I’m retiring. I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it."

Allyson Felix, who retired after the 2022 season, congratulated Parker on a ‘legendary’ career. She commented on her post:

"Legendary. Game Changer. Inspiration. I’ve loved watching you since the beginning and can’t wait to watch you continue to thrive off the court💙"

Allyson Felix reacts to Candace Parker's retirement

Felix hoped to watch Candace Parker shine outside the court just like she had been doing on it for 16 years. Meanwhile, the track and field legend is enjoying her post-retirement life and recently welcomed her second baby.

Allyson Felix welcomes second baby

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine

Allyson Felix gave birth to a daughter during her first pregnancy, which she termed a ‘traumatic’ one. However, her second experience was way better. Felix welcomed her second baby on April 10, whom she and her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, have named Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our son Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III, who we will lovingly call Trey, Felix stated. Born April 10th at 10:55pm, weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz," she told People.

Felix had earlier shared a long post on Instagram, detailing the experience of her second delivery. She expressed gratitude for a safe birth experience.

"After the traumatic and life threatening delivery I had with Cammy due to severe pre-eclampsia, the most important thing I wanted from this birth was for my son and I to survive. I’m so grateful to God that we did!"

Felix, who has been an advocate for the maternal health of black women, also stated that she would continue to work on the issue. She added that every color deserved to have a 'full experience of joy in birth'.