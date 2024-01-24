"Needs to get off TV": Candace Parker gets schooled on Jalen Brunson's brilliance as fans torch her controversial take

NBA on TNT panelist Candace Parker was on the receiving end of dissenting takes on social media after she doubted Jalen Brunson’s ability to help take the New York Knicks deep in the competition this season.

In making her case on Inside the NBA, the three-time WNBA champion cited Brunson’s performance in last year’s playoffs, saying:

“Last year in the playoffs, great first round, second round not so much”

Interestingly, Brunson had it solid in the second round against the eventual Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, averaging 31 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds on 50% shooting before they bowed out in six games.

Fans took note of it and shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). Below is what some of them wrote:

@jjoseph___ wrote: Candace needs to get off TV.

@fmarsala wrote: Solid prep there, Candace.

@knicksworldny wrote: Did anyone correct this awful take?

@x6ixx_ wrote: Narratives lie. Numbers never do.

@paulbovi wrote: Brunson was amazing throughout.

@Legoatttttt wrote: lazy reporting. got caught slipping

@oddo33 wrote: @Candace_Parker we demand an apology at halftime. He was literally the whole team that series.

@Sean51120336 wrote: Can they please stop hiring people who don’t watch basketball

@hopefulmetsfan wrote: I was in shock when she said this…. Their other points were valid but my god, does Brunson get disrespected

@GoldenAgeNBA wrote: I’m certain she never saw a minute of that series. Coach Spolstra said they had no answer for him.

Jalen Brunson was solid in New York Knicks playoff run last season

Jalen Brunson led the way for the New York Knicks in the playoffs last season in his first year with the team. In the 11 games he played, he averaged 27.8 points, 5.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 40.3 minutes, with the Knicks making it all the way in the second round.

The Villanova standout, in particular, balled in the second round against the Miami Heat, where he tallied numbers of 31 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds on 50% shooting before they bowed out in six games.

Jalen Brunson was such a handful for Miami that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could not help but heap praise to the Knicks guard, saying:

"How was that dude not an All-Star or All-NBA?"

In their final game against the Heat, Brunson exploded for 41 points, going 14-of-22 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, as he tried to help the Knicks stave off elimination. They eventually lost, 96-92.

In the opening round of the playoffs last season, New York defeated the higher-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, 4-1.

In the ongoing NBA season, Jalen Brunson has been steady in leading the Knicks, averaging 26.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and a steal in 35.8 minutes. They were in action on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, winning 108-103 to take their record to 27-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference.

