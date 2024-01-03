"Oh the irony in that statement": NBA fans turn in hysterical reactions to Gilbert Arenas naming Jalen Green a 'superstar'

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has some doubts over the New York Knicks’ ability to truly compete for an NBA title. He opined that they need players like Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) to be a true contender and lead them to the promised land.

The three-time NBA All-Star shared this in the recent episode of his Gils Arena Show podcast. He highlighted that while the Knicks have some good pieces, they may not be exactly what they need to go to another level.

NBA fans picked up on Arenas comments and did not hold back on trolling him with some funny posts.

Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@BoomingBBall wrote: Oh the irony in that statement

@Shadowiscold wrote: “Gilbert Arenas says the Knicks need a real superstar like Jalen Green”

@KnicksMuse wrote: "This is complete misinformation on the “research team.” We developed guys like Robinson & Quickley and signed Brunson. And did he say JALEN GREEN???"

@yungmustard23 wrote: "A real superstar like Jalen Green???"

@finesseboard wrote: "Superstar and Jalen green in the same sentence"

@WhatSeperatesU wrote: "Has Jalen Green even been a top 3 player on his team this year?"

@goatedwok wrote: "Like Jalen WHAT?"

@AndrewLiv wrote: "Knicks for Clicks. We’re good without Gilbert’s opinion."

@fuccjesus wrote: "Bro don’t watch basketball he just talk because Brunson is way better than Jalen green, Brunson is a kyrie level scorer who can hold his own on defense, rare guy"

@topofgame2986 wrote: "Jalen Green superstar"

Rockets teammates behind Jalen Green despite late struggles

Third-year Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green had his scoring struggles of late but his teammates had his back, giving all the encouragement he needed until he got his consistent swing back.

Prior to scoring 20-plus points in their last two games, Green at one point only averaged seven points late in December on a dismal 26.7% shooting. His underwhelming scoring output saw him ride the bench more.

Through it all, however, his teammates supported him, giving him the space to figure things out and wiggle out of his slump.

"He is learning and trying to find his spots. Look, everybody struggles, it's the NBA. All of the greats, regular players, bench players, everyone goes through their own struggles. But, the good ones, they push through. It was good to see him find a rhythm,” said point guard Fred VanVleet of Green (via Sports Illustrated)

Alperen Sengun said, "He has had some rough games, but he is a good player. He is so important for our team. He made shots. He made assists. He helped us a lot in the offense."

In the ongoing NBA campaign, Green has been good for 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, averaging 30.1 minutes in 31 games(16-15).