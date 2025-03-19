Allyson Felix shares 3-word reaction for Candace Parker's book set for June release

The 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix recently shared her reaction to WNBA’s legendary player Candace Parker’s upcoming book. Through an Instagram post, Felix expressed excitement for Parker’s autobiography.

Parker is a retired women’s basketball player who secured numerous accolades throughout her career. She was a three-time WNBA Champion, and WNBA Finals MVP, and was selected seven times to the WNBA All-Star Games. The former track and field icon shared her thoughts in her Instagram story, showcasing admiration and elation for her first book. Felix mentioned:

“excited for this @candaceparker!!

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story post | Credits: IG/@allysonfelix

Parker’s autobiography is titled, “The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions,” and sheds light on the profound rules of success, teaching the readers how to navigate life with resilience, bravery, and passion. The book is set to be released on June 3.

One of the greatest WNBA players of all time, Parker was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 WNBA draft as the first overall pick. She has played with the Sparks, the Chicago Sky, and the Las Vegas Aces.

Meanwhile, along with her Olympic feats, Felix has 20 World Championship medals, of which 14 are gold. In the 2010, World Indoor Championships in Doha, she won the gold medal in the 4×400-meter relay event.

Allyson Felix reflects on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and her legendary career

Allyson Felix at The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020 - Source: Getty

Allyson Felix is a retired legendary sprinter and arguably the most decorated female athlete in U.S. history. Apart from her extraordinary track career, she also became an advocate for the cause of maternity protections for athletes. Along with other athletes, she overturned Nike’s maternal policy, further ensuring protection for female athletes.

During her interview with the Olympics in 2023, the sprinter shared her thoughts on her journey and why the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were special in her career. She shared:

“I’m grateful for so many incredible moments. I have such great memories and lessons from competing in the sport. But I really, love my final race in Tokyo. It was special for me. It was much bigger than just running.”

She continued,

“It was all about, overcoming adversity and being a mother. I got to run in shoes that my company created. And I think it was a full-circle moment. And so that one always sticks out as being very significant.”

For her distinguished achievements, Felix was named Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People twice (2020 and 2021).

