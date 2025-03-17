Allyson Felix, Sophia Wilson, and others react to Angel City FC's Sydney Leroux stepping down from soccer to prioritize mental health

Angel City FC's Sydney Leroux recently gained unwavering support from Olympian Allyson Felix and other soccer players, including Sophia Wilson and Alanna Stephanie, after stepping down from soccer to place her mental health at the top. Leroux announced her decision on Saturday to her 1.1 million followers on social media.

Ad

The Canadian-born soccer player shifted to the USA to represent the American team and proved herself as a valuable player after competing at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Highlighting her priority to focus on her children, including her son Cassius, 8, and daughter Roux, 5, she decided to step back from her career. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, March 16, Leroux wrote:

"Taking a break from soccer to focus on my mental health was a really tough decision but I know it’s the best choice," she wrote. "I'll be back just like always❤️"

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Angel City FC's forward received support from legendary sprinter Allyson Felix, who reacted to the post with three yellow hearts. Sophia Wilson also expressed her support with a heart emoji.

Screenshot of Instagram post.

The fellow Angel FC center-back Alanna Stephanie Kennedy showered her love, writing:

Ad

"Love you so much work wifey ❤️"

Another ACFC player Katie Zelem chimed in:

"We got you, always 🫶🏼"

Houston Dash forward Messiah Bright wrote:

"I love you, my girlie ❤️❤️"

Fellow American team member Heather Ann O'Reilly referred to Sydney Leroux as "Syd the kid," a widely popular name, and wrote:

"Rest up Syd the kid. You got this."

Following are the reactions of other players:

Ad

"Sending you all the love, Syd ❤️," English footballer Rachel Daly wrote.

"💚💚💚," Center back for Angel City FC, Sarah L. Gorden wrote.

"I am so proud of you! Love you so so so much booboos," ACFC defender Ali Riley commented.

Screenshot of Instagram post.

Sydney Leroux reflects on the toughest moment in her soccer career

Sydney Leroux #2 of Angel City FC poses for a portrait in Sun Valley, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

In an interview with USA Sports Today uploaded on March 14, Sydney Leroux reflected on moving from Canada to Arizona at 14 to pursue her dream of joining the best soccer team, the U.S. National Women's Team. She said it was her career's toughest decision, adding (via USA Today Sports on YouTube):

Ad

“When I was 14, I moved here from Canada all the way to Arizona by myself because,” said. “I wanted to play on the best team in the world which was of course the US Women's National Team and I basically like from that day forward, gave everything that I possibly could to be able to chase my dreams and do what I knew what I wanted to do. So that was probably my like turning point because it had to be," Leroux said (0:30 onwards).

Ad

She added:

"Now like I get to look back at my career and be proud.”

Sydney Leroux also played soccer at NCAA Division I, representing the UCLA Bruins women's soccer team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback