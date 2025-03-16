"I owe it to myself and my children" - Sydney Leroux makes major career announcement to focus on mental health

Prominent soccer player Sydney Leroux has recently announced on social media that she will be taking time out from soccer. The forward, who represents Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League, shared that she will be taking a break due to mental health concerns.

The Canadian-American professional player recently shared her profound thoughts on her decision through her Instagram post. The 2012 London Olympics gold medalist noted:

“This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to say or admit to myself. But after a lot of reflection, I've made the difficult decision to step away from soccer for my mental health. Anyone who knows me knows I'm a fighter—I always have been.”

She continued:

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm a fighter -- I always have been. I take pride in pushing through, in showing up, in giving everything I have. But right now, I owe it to myself and my children to take a step back and take care of me."

Sydney Leroux is a mother of two, son Cassius Cruz Dwyer and daughter Roux James Dwyer, whom she shares with her ex-husband, MLS player Dom Dwyer. The 2015 World Cup Champion also agreed to a new three-year contract with Angel City FC through 2027.

Soccer veteran Sydney Leroux reflects on her career-defining moment

Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FC - Source: Getty

Sydney Leroux is one of the top players in women's soccer and has played with multiple teams. She was selected to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup team twice, and was a member of the US Women’s National Team from 2011 to 2017.

During her appearance in “USA Today Sports” segment with Mackenzie Salmon, she shared her thoughts on her life’s pivotal moment. Leroux stated:

“I think when I was 14, I moved here from Canada to Arizona by myself because I wanted to play on the best team in the world, which was of course the US Women's National Team and I basically, from that day forward, gave everything that I possibly could to be able to chase my dreams." [0:26 onwards]

Leroux continued:

"I knew what I wanted to do and so that was probably my turning point because it had to be. I just gave up everything to like chase this dream and so it's really cool looking back at my story... and now I get to look back at my career and be proud of it.”

A native of British Columbia, Canada, Leroux was picked up in the Women’s Professional Soccer 2012 Draft by the Atlanta Beat as the first overall. During her collegiate career, she represented the UCLA Bruins.

