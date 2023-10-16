Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently commented on NWSL star Sydney Leroux's son Cassius' heartwarming reaction to his mother's remarkable bicycle kick goal.

On Sunday, October 15, Angel City FC squared off against Portland Thorns FC with a spot in the playoffs on the line. Angel City claimed a commanding 5-1 victory over last year's champions, marking the most one-sided result in the history of the franchise.

The goal of the match occured in the 51st minute after Scarlett Camberos took a shot that was blocked by Portland Thorns goalkeeper, Bella Bixby. The ball soared in the air before coming down near Sydney Leroux, who executed an incredible bicycle kick goal to extend her team's lead to 4-0.

Following the match, Leroux took to social media and shared a clip of her son Cassius' awestruck reaction to her goal. The six-year-old was captured open-mouthed, with his hands on his head in astonishment.

Alexis Ohanian, who co-owns Angel City FC alongside his wife Serena Williams and their two daughters, reacted to the clip, noting that Cassius' pride for his mother was on full display.

"Proud of his mama!" he commented on X.

With their win, Angel City FC qualified for the playoffs of the NWSL for the first time in franchise history.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares plans "to impress" daughter Olympia by polishing pancake-making skills

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has a well-documented tradition of making creative pancakes with their daughter Olympia. The 40-year-old frequently shows off their pancake art on social media.

Making use of his paternity leave, the American recently shared that he had been spending his time browsing articles about new pancake recipes to impress his six-year-old.

"This is my life now. Learning new pancake recipes to impress my kid," he posted on X.

Ohanian has been on paternity leave since he and Williams welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in September of this year. Last month, the American expressed his commitment to advocating for equal access to paternal leave for all Americans.

"I won't stop this fight until every American has the same opportunity I had — and doesn't need to choose between their family and their career when welcoming a new child. If we believe that the family unit is the foundation of a society, we owe it to every American to set them up for success during these crucial first weeks," he posted on X.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, recently offered a peek into her renewed fitness regime, with her daughter Olympia overseeing her progress.

