Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian revealed he is currently learning different pancake recipes for daughters Olympia and Adira River.

The 42-year-old tennis icon welcomed her first daughter, Olympia Ohanian Jr. with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on September 1, 2017, following which they tied the knot in November 2017.

Williams and Ohanian opened up about their second pregnancy during this year’s Met Gala. The 23-time Grand Slam winner welcomed her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, on August 22, 2023.

Since their birth, Olympia and Adira have always been in the limelight on the tech entrepreneur’s social media. He has a knack for sharing candid moments of Olympia and endearing photos or clips of the fun they have together. Whether they are playing Lego, video games, making art, or pancakes, the father and daughter duo seems to enjoy their downtime.

Ohanian’s social media reveals that pancake-making with Olympia is a thing in their home. The duo loves to experiment with their pancakes; sometimes, it's fun shapes and other times, it's the decoration.

Recently the 40-year-old took to his social media to reveal that he is learning new pancake recipes to score some compliments from his kids. He tweeted on X:

“This is my life now. Learning new pancake recipes to impress my kid.” Ohanian posted an article on different pancake recipes.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares a glimpse of the special bond between him and his dad

Alexis Ohanian2022 US Open - Day 5

Serena Williams' husband and famous tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian shared an adorable video of him with his dad discussing Gen-Z slang.

The 42-year-old secretly filmed his father, Chris Ohanian. In the video, Ohanian is seen asking his dad whether he believes he has “rizz” (the word means possessing ‘charisma’ or appearing to be charming).

“Would you say you have ‘rizz’, dad?”, asked Alexis Ohanian in a fun tone.

To which his dad had a funny reply:

“Don’t ask me that.”

Alexis Ohanian persisted in continuing the talk and asked:

“Has anyone ever told you - ‘you have frizz?”

Chris Ohanian recalled the last time the duo had a similar conversation where he was asked if he was an OG. He replied:

“That’s like when you told me I was an ‘OG’ and I didn’t know what the hell that was.”

“Yeah, that’s Original Gangster.” Alexis Ohanian replied.

“Yeah, I figured it out.” Chris Ohanian added.

The Reddit co-founder took to Instagram to share this video with his 808k followers. His caption read:

“My dad and I have a special relationship."

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas