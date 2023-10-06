"Ohanian men have no quit" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discloses how his father Chris has been working even after retirement

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian recently claimed that the men in his family have a relentless work ethic, giving the example of his father Chris, who continues to work even after retirement.

Ohanian has his own venture capital fund, Seven Seven Six, which has successfully invested in over 35 companies. The tech entrepreneur shares several striking similarities with his father, Chris.

Like his son, Chris is an accomplished businessman who owns Infinity Global Travel, a thriving travel company based in Taneytown, Maryland, which remains fully operational even after 24 years of practice.

Recently, the Reddit co-founder took to social media to share a picture of himself working on his laptop, with his father by his side, looking on. The 40-year-old entrepreneur revealed a striking resemblance between them, as they both possess an unwavering work ethic.

He claimed that despite being retired, his father Chris was still energetically assisting individuals with travel arrangements over the phone. Alexis Ohanian said that the Ohanian men have an insatiable drive to work and simply cannot resist the allure of productivity.

"Like father like son. Dude's supposed to be retired and he was still slinging travel quotes today on the phone for some folks. Ohanian men have no quit. Can't help it," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Make sure I don't let Olympia down" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares his idea of innovative future venture after promise to daughter

Alexis Ohanian with his daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian recently talked about his possible future venture with AI (Artificial intelligence).

Williams and Ohanian have always been active on social media, sharing candid and cherished moments they spend with their daughters. The tech entrepreneur certainly has a penchant for sharing glimpses of the activities he enjoys with his daughter Olympia, as well as the delightful conversations they engage in.

Alexis Ohanian has recently shared his thoughts on the boundless potential of artificial intelligence. The 40-year-old entrepreneur believes that within the next five years, humans could potentially achieve the remarkable feat of communicating with dolphins.

In light of this possibility, Ohanian has expressed his commitment to financially support a company dedicated to developing this groundbreaking AI technology. His motivation stems from his desire to ensure that he does not disappoint his daughter, Olympia.

“Crazy bet: I think we'll be able to communicate with dolphins thanks to AI in the next 5 years. I told @OlympiaOhanian this and now I'm gonna have to fund one of these companies to make sure I don't let her down,” Ohanian posted.

Continuing the X (formerly Twitter) thread, he expressed that Olympia is absolutely ecstatic about the prospect of conversing with dolphins. Ohanian added that dolphins possess the ability to communicate amongst themselves, and thus, creating an artificial intelligence (AI) system to communicate with them would be an ingenious endeavor.

However, he humorously speculated that the dolphins might harbor some resentment towards humans.

“She's very excited to talk to dolphins. I'm worried they're gonna be mad at us, but I think it would be an amazing breakthrough. We know they communicate with each other at a pretty high level, we just don't speak their language (yet),” Alexis Ohanian added.

Alexis Ohanian finished off his thread with an AI image of a singing dolphin and wrote:

