"Dad saved this" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares newspaper clipping of him and his father dejected after Washington Commanders' loss

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared an old newspaper clipping with a photograph of him and his father Chris.

The father-son duo share numerous similarities. Like his son, Chris is also a successful businessman and owns Infinity Global Travel, a travel company located in Taneytown, Maryland, which remains fully operational even after 24 years of practice.

The Reddit co-founder recently took to social media to share an old newspaper clipping, featuring a picture of himself along with his father looking disheartened following a Washington Commanders' defeat.

Ohanian playfully remarked that while his mother Anke diligently preserved his business-related newspaper articles, his father cherished mementos involving the NFL.

"My mom saved all my business press. My dad saved this. 😆 ," Alexis Ohanian posted on X.

Expand Tweet

"I won't stop this fight until every American has the same opportunity I had" - Alexis Ohanian on paid paternity leave

Alexis Ohanian with daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian has passionately reiterated his dedication to advocating for paid parental leave, drawing inspiration from his personal experience of taking time off to be with his wife Serena Williams, older daughter Olympia, and his newborn Adira.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second child, a daughter named Adira River, in August. Since then, the tech entrepreneur has been away from his professional obligations to prioritize his family's needs.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to offer a glimpse into his paternity leave experience. He shared a heartwarming picture of himself and his daughters watching the widely acclaimed television series "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir."

He further emphasized the significance of paternity leave, sharing how his personal experience of taking time off has greatly benefited his family.

"One month into my #PaternityLeave, as grateful as I am that Adira's birth was smooth & Serena has been recovering well; this leave has been vital for our family," he posted on X.

Ohanian said he recognized the necessity of providing paid leave to new parents after Serena Williams suffered life-threatening complications during Olympia's birth in 2017.

"With Olympia, watching my wife fight for her life, I realized not having paid leave was unconscionable. Sure, all my employees had it, but the vast majority of Americans don't — and that includes new moms (1 in 4 women in the US return to work within 2 weeks of childbirth)," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

"If you know me, you know I don't like just talking, I believe in action. I started this fight when Olympia was born because I realized how lucky I was and we took the fight to Congress and did get 12 weeks of parental leave for all federal employees (and recently including military!) — we have much more to do. More to come," he added.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian has also made a commitment to keep fighting for paid parental leave until all Americans can enjoy equal benefits.

"And I won't stop this fight until every American has the same opportunity I had — and doesn't need to choose between their family and their career when welcoming a new child. If we believe that the family unit is the foundation of a society, we owe it to every American to set them up for success during these crucial first weeks," he commented further.

Expand Tweet

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas