"My 6 year old shark" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals daughter Olympia using hilarious FaceTime filter

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, recently revealed that their daughter, Olympia, used a comical shark FaceTime filter during their video call.

Ohanian places great importance on cherishing meaningful moments with his daughter, Olympia. The father-daughter duo shares a mutual love for drawing, baking, golfing, fishing, playing video games and much more. The tech entrepreneur also treasures the precious moments they spend together.

Recently, Ohanian took to social media to share a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Olympia, during which the six-year-old used a shark filter to talk to her father.

"Trying to facetime my 6 year old shark," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Previously, Alexis Ohanian had also shared an amusing anecdote about his FaceTime routine with Olympia. He took to his social media platform to reveal that whenever he is separated from his daughter due to work commitments, he enjoys connecting with her through FaceTime, using a poop emoji filter.

"When I'm on the road, I facetime Jr as a Poop emoji," Ohanian posted.

"Example of women carrying the sports industry" - Alexis Ohanian praises Taylor Swift for helping boost NFL's TV ratings

Alexis Ohanian speaking to the press

Alexis Ohanian has praised Taylor Swift for her significant contribution to boosting the television ratings of the National Football League (NFL). The ratings witnessed a remarkable surge during the Sunday night's (October 1) game, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets.

Swift was in attendance at the game, supporting her rumored new boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The defending Super Bowl champions emerged triumphant with a thrilling 23-20 victory. This win was made possible by a game-changing field goal from Harrison Butker during the fourth quarter, which was then followed by a mishandled snap by Zach Wilson.

On Monday, October 2, NBC, the broadcasting network for the game, announced that the fixture had garnered an impressive average of 27 million viewers. This extraordinary viewership surpassed any previous Sunday game since Super Bowl LVII. Moreover, the game managed to entice an additional two million female viewers, possibly due to the star power of Taylor Swift.

Alexis Ohanian, who has been a consistent advocate for women's sports, took to social media and stated that the mega pop star's presence influencing the increase in viewership of the match serves as another compelling example of why women play a crucial role in the sports industry.

"Another example of women carrying the sports industry 😄 Attention is everything," Ohanian posted on X.

