Colin Cowherd defends NFL leaning into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance hype

Taylor Swift has brought in a different fanbase into the NFL landscape, and the league has taken notice. The pop superstar has sold out various NFL stadiums during her Eras Tour this year. She has also been connected to two-time Super Bowl-winning Travis Kelce.

On his radio show, Colin Cowherd, took the side of the NFL and agreed that they should play up Swift and her massive popularity.

"This whole Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift thing. They're both 33, they're both attractive and they're both rich. I'm not into it. I'm not invested in it. But why wouldn't the NFL lean into Taylor Swift?"

"She boosted the American economy this summer by $5 billion in consumer spending. If Taylor Swift was an economy, she would be bigger than 50 countries.

"Sports fans think everybody in the world knows Patrick Mahomes, Taylor is at least 40 to 50 times more popular than him. Taylor isn't calling plays. What's wrong with exposure? If an actor, an entrepreneur or a famous person could go to your games, be honest, it would be cool."

Per New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand, the NFL approached major networks to air Swift's movie promos for free. Two networks, NBC and ESPN, did as such during their pregame shows in Week 4.

That week, NBC aired her movie ahead of Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets game. She was there in attendance at MetLife Stadium as the Chiefs defeated the Jets 23-20.

Could Taylor Swift perform at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Those who work in the television business are assuming that the NFL could be trying to get the 12-time Grammy winner to do the halftime show.

She's turned down doing the gig in the past, including in August. The reason was that of her Eras Tour.

Also, the show was sponsored by Pepsi, but Swift is a spokesperson for Diet Coke. The NFL has a new sponsor in Apple Music, which could lead to her doing it in the future. Some fans of Swift and the league are hoping to get their wildest dreams fulfilled.