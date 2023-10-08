"Built different" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hails Tiger Woods' winning mentality

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, lauded legendary golfer Tiger Woods for his unwavering winning mentality, which he has possessed since the beginning of his career.

Woods is the second most successful major winner in golf history. He is one of only five male golfers to have won all four major tournaments and also holds the record for the most consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour, an astonishing 142 in total.

Woods became the first golfer in history to win three consecutive US Amateur Championships in 1996 at the age of 20. He also boasts the lowest lifetime average in PGA Tour history and his earnings on the PGA Tour surpass those of any other player.

Social media account Vital Golf (@vital_golf) recently shared a video of Tiger Woods where he talks about his unwavering winning mentality. Woods expressed his relentless desire to secure first place in every tournament, as he believes that settling for second or third position is simply not respectable.

"I understand that. I’ve always figured that. Why go to a tournament for not going there to try and win? There's really no point. That's the attitude I've had my entire life. And that's the attitude I've already had. I will explain to my dad, second su***, the third is even worse. That’s just a feeling," Woods said.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to re-share the video, expressing his admiration for Woods.

"@tigerwoods Built different. Watch until the end," Ohanian captioned his post.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

When Alexis Ohanian looked back on Tiger Woods' emotional speech at World Golf Hall of Fame 2022 induction

Tiger Woods at the Masters 2019

Alexis Ohanian had previously reflected upon the profound impact of Tiger Woods' emotional speech during his induction into the prestigious World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods was officially inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022. The ceremony was made even more special as Serena Williams and many of his friends from the sporting world took part in the live induction.

During his acceptance speech, Tiger Woods recounted his personal encounters with exclusion from numerous clubhouses solely based on the color of his skin. Despite enduring such discrimination, he remained determined to prove his detractors wrong. Rather than allowing the actions of others to shape his identity, he harnessed these experiences as fuel to propel him towards success.

"Well, playing at some of these golf courses, I was not allowed in the club houses, where all the other juniors were. Color of my skin dictated that," Woods said.

"As I got older, that drove me even more. So as I was denied access into the club houses – that's fine, put my shoes on here in the parking lot. I asked two questions only, that was it. 'Where was the first tee?' & 'What was the course record?'" he added.

Alexis Ohanian was moved by the emotional and impactful speech delivered by Woods. He took to social media to praise the legendary golfer.

"GOAT behavior @tigerwoods," Ohanian wrote on his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

