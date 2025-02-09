"Always setting me up for success"- Ilona Maher makes her feeling known for teammate Holly Aitchison after scoring two tries against Exeter Chiefs

American union rugby player Ilona Maher recently expressed her feelings for Bristol Bears teammate Holly Aitchison after scoring a try. This came during the Bristol Bears' victory against the Exeter Chiefs on Saturday (Feb 8) at the Ashton Gate.

It was a convincing win for Maher and co. as the Bears defeated the Chiefs by a margin of 45-17. Maher's teammate Lark Atkin-Davis showcased an impressive performance in the match and scored a hat-trick. Maher also chipped in with a try in the 23rd minute of the game and scored another in the 48th with a perfect pass from Aitchison to make it the fifth try of the game for the Bears.

The TNT Sports Rugby's Instagram handle shared the video of Maher's second involving the pass from Aitchison, with the caption:

@ilonamaher has done it again! Brace alert!🚨 It's a second for the wing, who scores the fifth @bristolbearswomen try of the match, and what a pass from @hollyaitchison_ 🤌

Watch the video below:

Maher reacted to the post and appreciated her teammate, Holly Aitchison's support during the match. She commented:

"@hollyaitchison_ always setting me up for success"

Screenshot of Maher's comment (Image via: TNT Sports Rugby's Instagram)

Maher also shared this video on her story and wrote:

"I may have scored this try but @hollyaitchison_ continually makes my job easy"

Screenshot of Maher's Instagram story (Image via: Maher's Instagram)

Ilona Maher's Bristol Bears are currently in the top-four position, with 9 wins and 6 losses in their 15 matches. The Bears will next up face Harlequins Women on Saturday (Feb 15).

Ilona Maher shares her thoughts on imposter syndrome

Ilona Maher attending a team hurdles before the BRistol Bears'clash against the Trailfinders (Image via: Getty Images)

Ilona Maher recently shared her thoughts about suffering from imposter syndrome after the successes she has had in rugby and other off-field endeavors. In an interview with CNN, Maher revealed that she doesn't suffer from imposter syndrome as she feels that she is deserving of the success she has received in her career. She said:

"I don't have that, I don't know what that is. It's like that you don't feel like you deserve it? No, I don't think I have it. I feel like I deserve what I have gotten. I think that I have worked very hard even in the rugby space like I have played sports my whole life. I went and played rugby at South Burlington High School and then I made the late decision to play rugby here and then I transferred here to play rugby."

Maher won the Olympic bronze medal with the US national side last year at the Paris Games and is also one of the most popular rugby players on social media.

