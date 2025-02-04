"You good?"- Ilona Maher shares sister's hilarious coping mechanism as 'British weather takes its toll'

Ilona Maher caught her sister Olivia Maher resorting to artificial 'Vitamin D' during their stay in the UK, as the siblings hadn't seen the sun for days. Ilona is currently playing with the PWR team Bristol Bears, anticipating the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Ilona, a US-based rugby player with unique content-creating skills, became a body positivity advocate for breaking stereotypes around female athletes who were made to behave a certain way. She made waves at the Paris Olympics 2024 by playing rugby with her make-up on and even encouraged her fellow players to take the same path of embracing feminity.

In a short time, Ilona became the most followed rugby player on social media. Now in a three-month tenure with the UK-based Bristol Bears, the 28-year-old shifted her attention to the chilly conditions of England and hilariously recorded a video of her sister Olivia resorting to a therapy lamp.

In the video shared on Instagram, Ilona said:

"What the hell! You good?"

In response, Olivia shook her head. The two-time Olympian's caption her post:

"Somebody get this girl some Vitamin D, stat!"

Ilona Maher returned to the rugby field against the Loughborough Lightning after healing from the nose injury she sustained in her third PWR match. She played in the outside center position but the Bears succumbed 22-31.

Ilona Maher reveals her sister Olivia Maher's impact on her personal and professional life

Ilona Maher looks on at the Bristol Bears v Gloucester-Hartpury - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Maher has two sisters, Olivia and Adrianna Maher, who have been constant supporters of her rugby pursuits. Olivia, the inventor of the viral 'Girl Dinner' trend, makes the most appearances in Ilona Maher's social media posts. In a recent interview with Alicia Jay in 'We Need to Talk' (YouTube channel), the Olympian talked about his sister and how she has been an integral part of her personal and professional growth.

"It's so special because having somebody who and we also think very alike. We're very alike. Having somebody who knows you so well that they can know if you're going to like something before you even see it like there's been so many times where we've gotten something across the desk and she's like, 'Ilona won't like that' and then I'll look be like, 'I don't like that, she like see I told you,'” she shared. [19:34 onwards]

She further said:

"Also somebody who is not just cautious about money-making the business side but also really trying to take care of me as a person in my well-being. I think is hard to get from somebody you just hire. So having somebody who cares for me in all aspects of life really, I think is making me more successful and also protecting my own mental health and peace.”

Now living with her sister in the UK, Olivia was also present on DWTS' Dedication Night to support Ilona Maher.

