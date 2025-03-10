Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson opened up about his aspirations for his wrestling comeback on Monday. This came just after Steveson clinched his fourth Big Ten Championship title on Sunday, March 9.

Ad

Steveson defeated Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Greg Kerkvliet to win the 285 lb bracket in the competition. Notably, Steveson was also the first wrestler from his program to bag a title at the 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championship.

The Golden Gophers eventually finished in the fourth position in the leaderboard with a score of 108.5, finishing behind Penn State, Nebraska, and IOWA. In an interview after his match, Gable Steveson termed himself as a 'showman' and said that he is looking to do big things amid his wrestling comeback.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, he also mentioned that he was aiming to win the Big Ten and NCAA titles but remarked that this is difficult with wrestling powerhouses such as Penn State Nittany Lions and IOWA Hawkeyes. He said (via Flowrestling, 00:54 onwards):

"I've always been a showman wherever I'm at. I've always wanted to do big things with myself and I see myself bigger than this. I wanted to come here and lead this Gophers team to get a Big Ten title and get a national title. It's hard with Penn State in the way, it's hard with IOWA in way but man we're close and hopfully it keeps changing around and that was a big step for me coming back and lead these guys."

Ad

Ad

Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestlers Max McEnelly and Vance Vombaur also advanced to the finals 141 lb and 184 lb brackets respectively but lost to Brock Hardy and Carter Starocci respectively. Steveson returned to the Gophers wrestling program for his final year after the 2021-22 season after his WWE and rugby endeavors with the Buffalo Bills.

Gable Steveson shares his idea about taking up MMA in the future

Gable Steveson after winning his 125 Kg final match at the 2020 US Olympics Team trials (Image via: Getty Images)

Gable Steveson recently shed light on his MAA plans after finishing his collegiate career with Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Ad

In an interview, Steveson said that he has been thinking about MMA for a certain time now, and his plans have been fueled after training with UFC wrestler, Jon Jones. Steveson said (via The Ariel Helwani Show, 27:55 onwards):

"I dipped and dabbed in MMA for a while now and after being in camp with Jon Jones, that definitely put a major spark in me to go and do MMA. Not sure the promotion yet but John definitely lit a fire on me."

Ad

During the conversation, Gable Steveson also remarked that he felt quite good and comfortable while training for MMA with the gloves on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback