Aly Raisman shares her unforgettable Olympic memories days after taking up a new role ahead of the Paris Olympics

Former gymnast Aly Raisman was part of two Olympiads in 2012 and 2016. Appointed as the official Olympics Hospitality ambassador for the Paris Olympics this time, Raisman shared her favorite Olympic moment from her first Olympics in 2012.

Raisman was part of the 'Fierce Five' at the 2012 London Olympics and 'Final Five' at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In both, she played a pivotal role in anchoring her team to the most coveted gold. Moreover, she earned individual gold on the floor routine and bronze on the balance beam in 2012, which made her the most medal-winning US gymnast at that Summer Games.

Her efforts at the 2011 and 2015 World Championships also shone through as she contributed scores to the gold-winning US women's gymnastics team. Raisman didn't compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 since she announced her retirement from elite gymnastics in 2020.

But her contribution to gymnastics still resonates. On Location recognized it and invited Raisman to join the Olympics Hospitality team at the 2024 Paris Games, alongside swimming legend Michael Phelps.

Taking to her Instagram, she advertised Olympics Hospitality, while also sharing her special Olympic moment and how it doesn't feel real to her years after conclusion.

"Hi, I'm Aly Raisman. My first Olympic Games was unforgettable. In 2012, I walked out to compete, thinking about how I used to watch the '96 women's gymnastics competition over and over again. I imagine some eight-year-old kid out there, watching us and dreaming of someday being there."

At the 2012 London Olympics, she scored 14.933 on the balance beam and 15.300 on the floor exercise in the team finals to clinch the gold for Team USA. With 59.566, Aly Raisman tied with Aliya Mustafina for the all-around bronze but lost in the tie-breaker round to finish fourth.

Aly Raisman is the voice of many young girls and women dealing with sexual abuse

Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime - Inside

After her experience with the Team USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, Raisman stood tall against the guilty while also empowering other women and girls. She has been the victim since 15 and didn't shy away from handing out the testimony to Nassar.

In a conversation with USA Today, the 29-year-old former gymnast expressed joy in sharing that people come up to her in public since her advocacy had a huge impact.

"I'm probably one of the few survivors of sexual abuse that has been heard, believed and validated. But I know that that's not many other abuse survivors' experience. If I'm at the airport or the grocery store, many people will tell me that they're also survivors of abuse, many of whom are suffering in silence. Women in their 80s have told me in the milk aisle that I’m the only person they have ever told about their abuse. That’s what inspires and pushes me to continue to talk about this.