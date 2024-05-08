"It’s that time of the year again"- Aly Raisman shares a glimpse of self gardening during the spring season

Having announced her retirement in 2020, gymnastic icon Aly Raisman doesn't fail to post daily life updates on social media. She has now engaged in gardening, since "it's that time of the year again."

Aly Raisman was one of the most decorated gymnasts during her heyday and stands with three Olympic medals under her belt. She anchored her 'Fierce Five' (2012) and 'Final Five' teams to the most coveted victory at the Olympic Games.

More victories ushered in from the 2011 and 2015 Championships, where she contributed to team scores. The six-time Olympic medalist secured her place as the third-most successful gymnast behind Simone Biles and Shannon Miller.

In the 16th season of Dancing of the Stars, Raisman's dancing talent shone through as she finished fourth, an inch away from the top three. But one of her lesser-known hobbies is gardening, which she has indulged in during spring.

Aly Raisman is an active social media user, especially investing time in Instagram. Her recent Instagram post features her in a garden holding up her palm covered in mud. She captioned:

"It’s that time of the year again…. #gardening"

According to her Team USA athlete profile, the two-time World Championships gold medalist also takes an interest in hot yoga, among other hobbies.

In Maroon 5's popular music video "Girls Like You", Aly Raisman shared the screen with pop icon Cardi B to be the voice of women going through sexual abuse. While happily lip-syncing, she gave out the message - "Always Speak Your Truth".

Aly Raisman's children's book contributes to a great cause

Released on April 2, 2024, the book "From My Head to My Toes" voices the need to speak up when it comes to consent and body autonomy. The book is for children from ages 4 to 8. Several young girls had been victims of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's mean intentions when Aly Raisman was an active athlete.

That incident moved Raisman in a way that she utilized her writing prowess when needed. Speaking with Parents.com, she said:

"I partnered with experts and organizations who work with children and specialize in this type of dialogue to help ensure it was digestible for them."

Also created for the parents who might have been victims of abuse but couldn't speak up, the children's book aimed to enlighten them as well. Raisman further said:

"I also thought about any survivors of abuse who might read my book to a child they love and care for and I wanted them to be comfortable with the text too."

After her book release, she was welcomed by The Drew Barrymore Show, where she was lauded for her writing excellence and being the voice of many.