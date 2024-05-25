American athlete Ryan Crouser aims to create a historic 'three-peat' at the upcoming Paris Olympics

The two-time Olympic gold medalist in the shot put, Ryan Crouser is set to fight for his third consecutive title in the discipline at the quadrennial event in Paris scheduled between July 26 and August 11. If Crouser manages to win gold in Paris, it will make him the first athlete in the history of the shot put discipline to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

The closest that someone has ever come to a three-peat in the shot put was Ralph Rose (golds in 1904 and 1908 Olympics, silver in 1912 Olympics) and Parry'O Brien (golds in 1952 and 1956 Olympics, silver in 1960 Olympics). Now in 2024, 31-year-old Crouser will have a shot at overtaking these legends in Paris.

In a recent interview with Today.com, Ryan Crouser opened up about his aspirations to clinch a three-peat at the greatest multination tournament of the year. He stated:

"I’m very excited for it. For me, it’s an opportunity to be the first person ever to win three consecutive gold medals in the shot put."

The 31-year-old added:

"If nothing else, just me personally knowing that the possibility’s there and have a bit of a target on my back in the sport simply because there’s been a select number that have won two, no one’s ever won three."

Even though the Oregon native has been in some form this season and emerged victorious at the World Indoor Championships, he will still need to provide a good performance and end in the top three positions at the US Olympics Track and Field trials scheduled in Eugene, Oregon next month from 21 to 30.

Ryan Crouser lauds his family for their competitive nature

Ryan Crouser at the Media Summit of Team USA 2024

Ryan Crouser has been one of the most successful personalities in the current circuit of shot put. With two Olympic and World Championships gold medals, Crouser stands out as one of the top athletes in this cuurent generation.,

However, Crouser is not the first one in his family to achieve success in the athletics circuit. His father, Mitch Crouser was an excellent shot put thrower himself and was an alternate in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Besides, his uncles Brian Crouser and Dean Crouser were also well-known names in the athletics circuit.

Recently, in an interview with the Olympics.com, Crouser lauded his family for their competitive nature. He stated:

"My family is extremely competitive. No matter what it is - pick-up basketball in the front yard or touch football, even Monopoly is ridiculous."

Crouser also stated during the interview that his family is also superbly competitive at any games they play randomly back home.