Ameritas Players Challenge Nebraska Volleyball against Wright State: Schedule, live streaming details and team rosters

Nebraska Volleyball is set to face Wright State on Friday, September 5, as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge. The team has opened its season with four wins in four games against Pittsburgh, Stanford, Lipscomb and Kentucky.

Ad

While the first three matches were comfortable victories, the team had to put up a strong fight against Kentucky, where they completed a reverse sweep, winning 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8).

Their match against Wright State is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm CDT or Central Daylight Time. We will now take a look at the live streaming details for the event.

When and where to watch and live streaming details for the Nebraska Volleyball game?

The event will be telecast on B1G+, with the Huskers Radio Network broadcasting the matches on its radio stations, Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

Ad

Trending

Nebraska Volleyball against Wright State: Squads of both teams

Nebraska full squad:

Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray

Wright State full squad:

Audrey Hudson, Reilly Zegunis, Taygan Corstange, Elena Dubuc, Taylor Bransfield, Larsen Terrill, Lauren Yacobucci, Greta McKee, Mya Ayro, Olivia Schmidt, Andrea Bortulin, Elissa Furlan, Katie Sowko, Fiona Cooper, Ella Seeger, Haley Robinson, Sophia Loomis, Ella Gaona

Ad

Venue for Nebraska’s match against Wright State

The match between Nebraska and Wright State is scheduled to be held at Bob Devaney Sports Center, which is also the John Cook Arena. The home court of Nebraska Volleyball has been named in honor of longtime head coach to recognize his legacy and achievements, which was approved by the Board of Regents in April 2025.

Ad

What head coach Dani Busboom Kelly had to say about playing at Bob Devaney Sports Center for first time this season

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her enthusiasm about being back at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to play for the first time in the 2025 regular season. Kelly shared her thoughts following the team’s Broadway Block Party match against Kentucky, saying (2:57 onwards):

Ad

“Yeah, really excited to be back. Haven't really been in here since the spring when we played Kansas. Um, we had the alumni match which was sort of similar, but no, excited to get back in our routine and um just the home court advantage and everything that goes with playing at Bob Devaney.”

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball has yet to open its season at the venue, the team’s home court. They played the AVCA First Serve at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More