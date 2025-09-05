Ameritas Players Challenge Nebraska Volleyball against Wright State: Schedule, live streaming details and team rosters

Nebraska Volleyball is set to face Wright State on Friday, September 5, as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge. The team has opened its season with four wins in four games against Pittsburgh, Stanford, Lipscomb and Kentucky.
While the first three matches were comfortable victories, the team had to put up a strong fight against Kentucky, where they completed a reverse sweep, winning 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8).
Their match against Wright State is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm CDT or Central Daylight Time. We will now take a look at the live streaming details for the event.
When and where to watch and live streaming details for the Nebraska Volleyball game?
The event will be telecast on B1G+, with the Huskers Radio Network broadcasting the matches on its radio stations, Huskers.com and the Huskers App.
Nebraska Volleyball against Wright State: Squads of both teams
Nebraska full squad:
Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray
Wright State full squad:
Audrey Hudson, Reilly Zegunis, Taygan Corstange, Elena Dubuc, Taylor Bransfield, Larsen Terrill, Lauren Yacobucci, Greta McKee, Mya Ayro, Olivia Schmidt, Andrea Bortulin, Elissa Furlan, Katie Sowko, Fiona Cooper, Ella Seeger, Haley Robinson, Sophia Loomis, Ella Gaona
Venue for Nebraska’s match against Wright State
The match between Nebraska and Wright State is scheduled to be held at Bob Devaney Sports Center, which is also the John Cook Arena. The home court of Nebraska Volleyball has been named in honor of longtime head coach to recognize his legacy and achievements, which was approved by the Board of Regents in April 2025.
What head coach Dani Busboom Kelly had to say about playing at Bob Devaney Sports Center for first time this season
Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her enthusiasm about being back at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to play for the first time in the 2025 regular season. Kelly shared her thoughts following the team’s Broadway Block Party match against Kentucky, saying (2:57 onwards):
“Yeah, really excited to be back. Haven't really been in here since the spring when we played Kansas. Um, we had the alumni match which was sort of similar, but no, excited to get back in our routine and um just the home court advantage and everything that goes with playing at Bob Devaney.”
Nebraska Volleyball has yet to open its season at the venue, the team’s home court. They played the AVCA First Serve at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.