Amid DWTS appearance Jordan Chiles reacts as Aja Wilson wins MVP title for the second time in a row for Las Vegas Aces

Amidst her appearance at the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars, Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles recently congratulated NBA player Aja Wilson for her unique achievement. The center player for Las Vegas Aces has won the MVP title for the year 2025.The Instagram page of Las Vegas Aces put up a post, lauding Wilson for her achievements. This is not only the fourth title for the 29-year-old player, but also the second title in a row, after she won it last year.The Instagram post from Las Vegas Aces was captioned as,&quot;𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐎𝐍𝐄? 𝐓𝐑𝐘 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑶𝑵𝑳𝒀 𝑶𝑵𝑬 ✨👑 2020👑 2022👑 2024👑 2025@aja22wilson is the first-ever player to win 4 M’VP's in @WNBA history.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan Chiles shared the post on her Instagram story, praising Wilson for her achievements. The Olympic champion gymnast also wrote in the caption,&quot;The best in the business&quot;Screengrab of Jordan Chiles' Instagram story [Image Source : Jordan Chiles' Instagram]Jordan Chiles is currently participating at 34th season of the Dancing with the Stars show, which premieres on both Disney+ and the ABC channel. The gymnast has teamed up with choreographer Ezra Sosa for the 34th season.When Jordan Chiles made feelings known about her first performance on Dancing with the StarsJordan Chiles talks about her performance at Dancing with the Stars [Image Source : Getty]Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts about her first performance at the dance reality show. The Olympic champion gymnast performed a salsa dance with Ezra Sosa on the song 'Break my Soul' by popstar Beyonce Knowles. Unfortunately, the performance didn't impress the jury much, and the dancing duo a total of only 10 points out of 20. In an Instagram post after the performance, Chiles poured her heart out as she wrote, &quot;Period!!! Day 1 done!! Couldn’t be more proud of myself and how much I’ve been doing and still rehearsing for @dancingwiththestars. Thank you @ezra.sosa for being my partner and can’t wait for next week!! Gonna be a ball!!&quot;In a interview with Extra TV, Jordan Chiles remained optimistic about her performance, mentioning that the judges only did their duty. In her words, &quot;No, I don't think so. I feel a lot of it is very understandable. You know it's the first time, I wasn't expecting...I wasn't even expecting that score. I thought they were going to be lower myself.&quot;Before Jordan Chiles, her teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee had made appearances on the dance reality show in 2016 and 2021 respectively. While Biles finished fourth overall, Lee ended up on the fifth position.