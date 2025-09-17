"They weren't critical, they were just judging" - Jordan chiles makes feelings clear on low score in DWTS season opener

Jordan Chiles expressed her honest opinion after earning a low score on her first performance on the Dancing with the Stars show. Chiles opened the first episode of the 34th season on Tuesday, September 16, with her professional partner, Ezra Sosa.The contestants were asked to dance to their anthem. Being a longtime fan of Beyoncé, Chiles undoubtedly performed on the pop star's &quot;Break My Soul.&quot; In the absence of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli evaluated the performances. Chiles and Sosa collected 10 out of 20 points, the fifth-highest of the episode, which caused a nuanced debate among fans about the judging approach.When asked if she felt they were underscored, Chiles stated that she was content, adding she expected lower scores than what they received.&quot;No, I don't think so. I feel a lot of it is very understandable. You know it's the first time, I wasn't expecting...I wasn't even expecting that score. I thought they were going to be lower myself.&quot;She added:&quot;I mean, as an athlete, there is a difference in competing, you know, in a ballroom, like you don't know what's gonna happen. But I...honestly, I'm gonna take what they were saying. I don't wanna say they were critical, they were just judging. That's just judging.&quot;Only Chiles and Sosa earned the seal of approval.&quot;Words can't express how excited I am for this opportunity&quot; - Jordan Chiles opens up about participating in the Dancing with the Stars show Jordan Chiles during New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Getty Images)Jordan Chiles expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to participate in the Dancing with the Stars show. She mentioned UCLA Gymnastics, her family, and her professional partner, Ezra Sos, for their support. &quot;Today is the day!!! I just want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me and said one day I would be on Dancing with the Stars!!! Words can't express how excited I am for this opportunity. To my bruin family @uclagymnastics thank you for understanding and supporting me, to my family thank you for everything you guys I have done and to@dancingwiththestars and @ezra.sosa for making this little girls dream come true!! GUYS ITS SHOW DAY AND IM ON DWTS!!! Ahhhhhh 😘❤️🥹&quot;Jordan Chiles has entered the list of elite gymnasts who have participated on the DWTS, which includes Mary Lou Retton, Aly Raisman, Nastia Liukin, and her teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee.