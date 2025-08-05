Amid heartbreak at USATF Nationals, 18-year-old Maurice Gleaton's World Championship dream remains alive

Langston Hughes High School alum Maurice Gleaton booked a spot in the 4x100m relay pool for the World Championships, despite failing to qualify in the individual 100m. He finished sixth in 9.92 behind Christian Coleman, who touched the finish line in 9.86. Maurice Gleaton, 18, made waves when he shared the line-up with Coleman at the Star Athletics Sprint Series, and outpaced the latter in the 100m, running a wind-assisted time of 9.82. He who broke the Georgia State 100m sophomore record joined the likes of world and Olympic champions at the USA Track and Field Championships, eyeing a spot on the 2025 Worlds roster. He came second in the 100m heats and third in the semifinals before trailing in sixth in the finals, while Oympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek won in 9.79s. As per recent news, he has been added to the 4x100m relay pool at the 2025 Worlds. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the 2025 Nike Outdoor Nationals, Maurice Gleaton finished second behind fellow high schooler Tate Taylor. He was next in action at the Georgia State Meet, where he clocked a sub-10 time of 9.98, also his personal best. He further graced the 100m lineup with Tate Taylor at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor, clinching silver as his formidable rival stormed to victory. Maurice Gleaton made his feelings known after his 100m performance at the 2025 USATF ChampionshipsMaurice Gleaton alongside his fellow high schoolers at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - (Source: Getty)Maurice Gleaton put his best foot forward at the 2025 USATF Championships, finishing sixth and tying Tate Taylor's high school national record in the boys 100m. In a post-race interview, he shared how blessed he felt to be on the Nationals and run with the champions. &quot;I'm just blessed to be here for the opportunity. Um ran my ran the best race I could and got six place. So I'm proud of myself for that.&quot;He then talked about his state of mind during the race and how he soon lost control after seeing everybody in front of him. &quot;I tried to stay relaxed during the race. I tried to keep my stuff together in my lane, but I kind of got carried away by everybody being in front of me,&quot; he added.He also expressed excitement about being added to the relay pool, headed to represent his nation on the global stage. Gleaton committed to the University of Georgia and will compete in track and football as a Bulldog.