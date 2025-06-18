After issuing apology to Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson, Maurice Gleaton Jr. executes confidence for his upcoming race

After issuing an apology to fellow racer Christian Coleman and his girlfriend, Sha'Carri Richardson, Maurice Gleaton Jr. shared his feelings about clocking the fastest high school time in the 100m. Gleaton Jr. achieved 9.87s and 9.83s to win two 100m pole podiums at the Star Athletics Sprint Series.

Maurice Gleaton Jr., hailing from Langston Hughes, has a 200m silver from the Nike Outdoor Nationals. He shared the line-up with 60m indoor world record holder, Christian Coleman, in the 100m, and won both races in 9.83s and 9.87s at the Star Athletics Sprint Series.

Following that, the youngster was in conversation with Tiara Williams and shared how he was excited to race Coleman. Even though he didn't run wind-legal, he achieved what he desired.

"There's a lot of excitement, even though it wasn't winnable, but I still ran it. Going into this race, I was kind of nervous, racing Christian Coleman. But I know I executed my plan, I stayed in my own lane, kind of focused on me, and came out with the dog."

This came after Gleaton Jr. issued an apology to Coleman and his girlfriend for the intense altercation with the multiple-time World medalist after the athletic event. Maurice shared a private message with him, explaining how he did it out of excitement and had no ill intentions.

Coleman took the apology sportingly and offered him an opportunity to seek advice from him anytime. He also shared the screenshot of the private conversation in his Instagram story and wrote:

"Young bull"

Maurice will be next seen at the Nike Outdoor Nationals next week.

Christian Coleman opened up about his disappointing stint at the US Olympic trials in 2024

Coleman at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - (Source: Getty)

Christian Coleman's dreams of an individual Olympic podium ended as he finished fourth in both the 100m and 200m events at the 2024 US Olympic trials. Though he was scheduled to compete in the 4x100m relay, he and his team got disqualified due to a failed baton exchange.

Reflecting on his trial performances and how he would want to prove himself before retirement, Coleman said:

"I mean, I don't know, I feel like it kind of really started like after the trials. I didn't perform to the capabilities that I know I am capable of. I know what my talent level is, I know what I bring in the sport... I know there's just another level that I can tap into and get to... I feel like I have been selling myself short. Before I walk away, I want to see what my full potential is."

Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson have been publicly dating after officializing their relationship at the 2025 Super Bowl Week in February.

