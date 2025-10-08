Amid retirement rumors Suni Lee makes honest admission about gymnastics

Suni Lee shared her honest feelings about gymnastics amid her time away from the sport. The American has been on a break from gymnastics following her Paris Olympics campaign.

Lee has been away from the mat after her impressive performance at the 2024 Summer Games and is currently in New York City and has been exploring new career opportunities in the fashion world. She is frequently seen at fashion events, movie premieres, and several other events.

However, her absence at the US Classic and the US Gymnastics Championships this year didn't go unnoticed by the fans, leading to rumors of her retirement. Amid these rumors, the American recently made an honest admission about gymnastics on her Instagram story. Lee posted a video of one of her floor routines and penned a caption revealing her feelings about the sport. She wrote:

"Reminiscingggg I miss it," wrote Suni Lee.

Lee's Instagram story

Lee made her way to the gym in March for the first time after the Paris Olympics and shared an update on her Instagram story, revealing that her shoulders gave up on her while doing bars.

“Was feeling bored so I went into the gym for the first time since the Olympics, about 7 months ago?? And I caught the first yeager i tried 😭, my shoulders are doneeee for after this," wrote Lee.

Suni Lee made her feelings known about her growth beyond gymnastics

Suni Lee sat for a conversation with Sephora in June 2025, where she opened up about her life beyond gymnastics, revealing how it has been impacting her physical health. She revealed that ever since being on a break from the sport, she has faced real-life problems that are not gymnastics related.

"This is like the first time in my life where I have been able to even experience actual real-life world problems, just because it's like my whole life has always been gymnastics. I would train nine hours a day, every single day, for 18 years of my life. It was just a lot in my body right now, is still in pain," Suni Lee said. [8:05 onwards].

She added:

"I already did two feel like don't need another one. Also there was part in my where there I feel like just I do have so much left to like prove not everybody else but to myself."

Suni Lee's latest appearance was at the Paris Fashion Week, where she donned a black dress and posed with the American rapper Ice Spice. The latter shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, where, in one of the pictures, both of them were seen striking a pose in their glamorous outfits.

