Amid World Championships training camp, Gretchen Walsh embraces Thailand experience drawing reactions from sister Alex, Bella Sims & more

Alex Walsh, Bella Sims, and other athletes shared their reactions as Gretchen Walsh shared glimpses of her Thailand getaway. This comes just before the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Singapore.Walsh is coming off an impressive US Nationals that saw her shatter world records in the 50m Butterfly and 100m Butterfly events. She has also clinched a second-place finish in the 100m freestyle event and has been in red-hot form leading up to the World event.Just a few days before the start of her campaign in Singapore, Walsh shared a few pictures of her time in Phuket, Thailand, where Team USA had also scheduled a 10-day training camp to prepare for the World event until July 21.In her Instagram post, she can be seen enjoying her time at the beach and cheerfully spending time with her elder sister and fellow seimmer, Katie Grimes. She wrote in her caption:&quot;Far from a lazy Sunday 🐘😊🤍🥝🌥️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer elder sister, Alex Walsh, who was also featured in one of the pictures in the post, reacted to her sister's glimpses and commented:&quot;dance partayyyyy&quot;Alex's comment on Walsh's post (Image via: @gretchwalsh2)&quot;Elephante&quot; wrote 18-year-old swimmer Claire Weinstein.Weinstein's comment on Walsh's post (Image via: @gretchwalsh2)&quot;Lit day&quot; commented Grimes.Grimes' comment on Walsh's post (Image via: @gretchwalsh2)2020 Olympics silver medalist, Bella Sims, dropped a one-word message stating:&quot;Cuteee&quot;Sims' comment on Walsh's post (Image via: @gretchwalsh2)Love&quot; commented Paralympic swimmer Ali TruwitTruwit's comment (Image via: @gretchwalsh2)Gretchen Walsh is set to start her campaign at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships on July 27 with the 100m butterfly event. She will follow suit with the 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, and 50m freestyle events.Gretchen Walsh opens up after receiving major collegiate honorGretchen Walsh (Image via: Getty)Gretchen Walsh made her feelings known after receiving prestigious collegiate honors for her performances at the University of Virginia. During the 2024 NCAA Championships, Walsh registered an impressive campaign, clinching multiple gold medals, leading to her winning the Honda Cup.After receiving the honor, Walsh expressed her excitement to receive this major honor. The 22-year-old also said that these awards help her realize that the hard work she is putting in is fruitful. She said (via CBS):&quot;I feel like I’m on cloud nine right now, honestly. Being nominated for this award last year was a big deal to me. To win it this year is obviously unreal. I wish I could be there to celebrate. It’s interesting, this sport, it’s all year-round. It never stops. But to have these moments of knowing that all the hard work and the never-ending training is coming to fruition, it’s worth it. So, it’s really nice to have this recognition.&quot;Competing for the University of Virginia, Gretchen Walsh also clinched 6 gold medals during the 2022 NCAA event and 5 gold medals during the 2021 event.