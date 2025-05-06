"An honor doesn’t even do justice"- Miles Chamley-Watson makes feelings known after Met Gala 2025 appearance (

Olympic foil fencer Miles Chamley-Watson expressed gratitude to Vogue's Anna Wintour and made his feelings known about his grand red carpet stint at the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, United States. Chamley-Watson celebrated the theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

Miles Chamley-Watson, who bagged 13 Pan-American titles, was the fourth member of the US team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He competed in the team event, anchoring the United States to the quarterfinals, defeating Egypt 45-35, but lost to Italy in the semi-finals. The US fencing team then succumbed to France and ended their bronze medal-winning bid.

Months after the Olympic campaign, the 35-year-old British-American right-handed foil fencer attended the 2025 Met Gala, wearing an orange suit with knitted cuffs, a leather hat, and shades, honoring the theme, 'Superfine: Tayloring Black Style'.

He expressed his gratitude to Vogue's editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-host, Anna Wintour, for the opportunity and talked about paying tribute to fencer, violinist, and conductor, Chevalier.

"An honor doesn’t even do justice. Thank you so much @voguemagazine and Anna for always making me feel special. It truly is a honor beyond words. The theme this year hits me hard in every facet of my life. I decided to honor Chevalier a Nobel fencer, violinist, conductor and man who didn’t take no for an answer."

He also shouted out to Charlie Casely-Hayford for designing him.

"The biggest thank you the incredible Charlie Casely Hayford for bringing every vision to light and nailing this years theme."

The Olympic bronze medalist concluded:

"To see all these incredible people in one room coming together to celebrate this years theme is so beautiful. The love the energy, the creativity and the fashion is a Monday to never forget."

Miles Chamley-Watson boasts five World medals in his resume, two golds and three silvers.

Miles Chamley-Watson once showed his gymnastics skills and expressed his desire to join the National team

Miles Chamley-Watson at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9 - (Source: Getty)

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, several athletes from different sporting realms bonded over her heartfelt conversation and fun times amid the competitions. Chamley-Watson and the most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, crossed paths and shared a moment as well. The latter was showcasing his skills in front of the 11-time Olympic medalist and team alternate, Leanne Wong.

The fencer posted the video in his Instagram story and captioned:

"@simonebiles @leanne.wong I'm ready to join the team. I told yall mans an athlete. Im ready to join @usagym."

The fencer is great friends with the legendary F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, as well. The latter even attended the 2024 quadrennial Games to support the fencer in person.

