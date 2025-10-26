Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and other Nebraska Volleyball players react as Maisie Boesiger shares highlights of Big Ten season

Nebraska Volleyball players Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, among others, recently responded to the highlights of the Big Ten Conference Championship season as shared by the team libero, Maisie Boesiger. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently recorded their 20th consecutive victory of the season against the Michigan State Spartans.Boesiger shared some photos of the Nebraska Volleyball team on her Instagram profile. The 21-year-old libero is excited about the upcoming games and hopes to maintain the momentum.Maisie Boesiger captioned her Instagram post as,&quot;Last B1G szn off to a good start❤️❤️❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral Nebraska Volleyball players immediately showed their love and affection for Maisie Boesiger by expressing their reaction in the comments section. Andi Jackson, one of the three skippers of the Nebraska Volleyball team alongside Bergen Reilly and Rebekah Allick, expressed her delight as she remarked,&quot;Ugh I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️&quot;Another player Keri Leimbach added in the comments section,&quot;Love uuuu&quot;Reaction of volleyball players on Maisie Boesiger's Instagram post [Image Source : Maisie Boesiger's Instagram]Bergen Reilly joined the party as she commented,&quot;My mai mai🩷🩷&quot;Kenna Cogill dropped a one-word reaction as she wrote,&quot;Awwww&quot;Even Maggie Mandelson, who belongs to the defending champions, Penn State Nittany Lions team, couldn't help but admire Maisie Boesiger's dedication as she wrote,&quot;QUEEN&quot;The Nebraska Cornhuskers will now face the Wisconsin Badgers in their next game on October 31 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin.When Maisie Boesiger revealed a favorite thing about the Nebraska Volleyball fansMaisie Boesiger at the NCAA Championships 2024 finals [Image Source : Getty]Maisie Boesiger previously shared an interesting anecdote about the fans of the Nebraska Volleyball team. She talked about how she was amazed to see more than 90000 fans turn up for a match during her sophomore year in 2023.During an interaction with the 1890 Nebraska Channel in September 2025, the 21-year-old libero remarked,“They show up every single day without fail, like packing Memorial Stadium, 92,000 fans. That was my sophomore year, and I still cannot believe that happened. It almost feels like a movie when you see anything about it, or see the pictures or the videos. I cannot believe that Husker Nation seriously packed 90,000 people in Memorial Stadium for us.&quot;Maisie Boesiger was referring to the record attendance during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks on Volleyball Day in Nebraska, which was held on August 30, 2023. 92003 fans attended the game, which broke the previous record for the largest number of fans set during the Champions League match in April 2022 between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg.