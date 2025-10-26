  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and other Nebraska Volleyball players react as Maisie Boesiger shares highlights of Big Ten season

Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and other Nebraska Volleyball players react as Maisie Boesiger shares highlights of Big Ten season

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 26, 2025 03:39 GMT
Andi Jackson and other Nebraska Volleyball players react as Maisie Boesiger shares highlights of Big Ten Season [Image Source : Instagram]
Andi Jackson and other Nebraska Volleyball players react as Maisie Boesiger shares highlights of Big Ten Season [Image Source : Instagram]

Nebraska Volleyball players Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, among others, recently responded to the highlights of the Big Ten Conference Championship season as shared by the team libero, Maisie Boesiger. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently recorded their 20th consecutive victory of the season against the Michigan State Spartans.

Ad

Boesiger shared some photos of the Nebraska Volleyball team on her Instagram profile. The 21-year-old libero is excited about the upcoming games and hopes to maintain the momentum.

Maisie Boesiger captioned her Instagram post as,

"Last B1G szn off to a good start❤️❤️❤️"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several Nebraska Volleyball players immediately showed their love and affection for Maisie Boesiger by expressing their reaction in the comments section. Andi Jackson, one of the three skippers of the Nebraska Volleyball team alongside Bergen Reilly and Rebekah Allick, expressed her delight as she remarked,

"Ugh I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️"

Another player Keri Leimbach added in the comments section,

"Love uuuu"
Reaction of volleyball players on Maisie Boesiger&#039;s Instagram post [Image Source : Maisie Boesiger&#039;s Instagram]
Reaction of volleyball players on Maisie Boesiger's Instagram post [Image Source : Maisie Boesiger's Instagram]

Bergen Reilly joined the party as she commented,

Ad
"My mai mai🩷🩷"

Kenna Cogill dropped a one-word reaction as she wrote,

"Awwww"

Even Maggie Mandelson, who belongs to the defending champions, Penn State Nittany Lions team, couldn't help but admire Maisie Boesiger's dedication as she wrote,

"QUEEN"

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will now face the Wisconsin Badgers in their next game on October 31 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin.

When Maisie Boesiger revealed a favorite thing about the Nebraska Volleyball fans

Maisie Boesiger at the NCAA Championships 2024 finals [Image Source : Getty]
Maisie Boesiger at the NCAA Championships 2024 finals [Image Source : Getty]

Maisie Boesiger previously shared an interesting anecdote about the fans of the Nebraska Volleyball team. She talked about how she was amazed to see more than 90000 fans turn up for a match during her sophomore year in 2023.

Ad

During an interaction with the 1890 Nebraska Channel in September 2025, the 21-year-old libero remarked,

“They show up every single day without fail, like packing Memorial Stadium, 92,000 fans. That was my sophomore year, and I still cannot believe that happened. It almost feels like a movie when you see anything about it, or see the pictures or the videos. I cannot believe that Husker Nation seriously packed 90,000 people in Memorial Stadium for us."

Maisie Boesiger was referring to the record attendance during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks on Volleyball Day in Nebraska, which was held on August 30, 2023. 92003 fans attended the game, which broke the previous record for the largest number of fans set during the Champions League match in April 2022 between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications