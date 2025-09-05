  • home icon
  • "There has been lots of ups and downs"- Nebraska volleyball's Maisie Boesiger's sister Malorie opens up one year after season-ending surgery

"There has been lots of ups and downs"- Nebraska volleyball's Maisie Boesiger's sister Malorie opens up one year after season-ending surgery

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 05, 2025 19:56 GMT
Maisie Boesiger and sister Malorie. PHOTO: Both from Instagram/malorieboesiger
Maisie Boesiger and sister Malorie. PHOTO: Both from Instagram/malorieboesiger

Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger’s sister, Malorie, shared a heartfelt message as she opened up on her surgery and the challenging year. Despite many highs and lows, she expressed her belief that it was all part of God’s plan, crediting her faith for carrying her through.

Malorie missed the entire 2024 fall season due to injury, but continued to support her team from the sidelines. On Instagram, she posted glimpses of her journey from walking with crutches to cheering on Norris High School alongside a message of gratitude and reliance on faith.

She also shared how her recovery had strengthened her relationship with God, writing:

“GOD IS SO GOOD!!! Officially one year post-op and couldn’t be more grateful for all of the ways God has moved in my life. Throughout my recovery there has been lots of ups and downs, joys and frustrations. However, I know that it was a part of His perfect plan”
“I have become reliant on Christ and found true joy, strength, and peace through Him. I am so incredibly grateful to play the sport I love to give glory to the Lord!!!”
Malorie is now back with her high school team, practicing alongside her teammates as they prepare for the State Championships. Meanwhile, the year 2025 is the final year for her sister Maisie who has graduated from the University of Nebraska.

So far, some of the biggest achievements of the Nebraska Volleyball player include earning Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors in 2023 for indoor and in 2023 and 2024 for beach volleyball. Maisie Boesiger was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team in both 2023 and 2024.

Malorie Boesiger announces commitment to Nebraska Volleyball for Class of 2027

Malorie Boesiger announced her commitment to Nebraska Volleyball for the Class of 2027 via an Instagram post in June 2025. She expressed her gratitude to God, her family, coaches including Dani Busboom Kelly and others and teammates for their support along the day. She stated:

“I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to further my academic and volleyball career!!! First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love and glorify Him.❤️❤️❤️”

She was congratulated by many of her sister’s teammates, including Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, Keri Leimbach, Campbell Flynn and Teraya Sigler, among others. Her sister Maisie also expressed her pride in the commitment news.

Abhiruchi Rout

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
