Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger’s sweet gesture leaves fiance Nolan Schwarting in awe; ex-teammate Ally Batenhorst reacts

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Oct 15, 2025 17:34 GMT
Maisie Boesiger and fiance Nolan Schwarting. PHOTO: Instagram/maisieboesiger
Maisie Boesiger and fiance Nolan Schwarting. PHOTO: Instagram/maisieboesiger

Nebraska volleyball’s Maisie Boesiger recently surprised her fiancé, Nolan Schwarting, by baking him a cake for his 25th birthday. Her sweet gesture left Schwarting completely in awe.

Boesiger, who is in her final year with Nebraska volleyball, got engaged to Schwarting during a family getaway to Maui, Hawaii, in May of this year. He proposed on the beach, where both were dressed in white. Boesiger was seen in a stylish two-piece outfit.

In a TikTok video, Maisie Boesiger showed herself preparing a beautiful cake for Schwarting’s 25th birthday. After presenting the cake, she handed it to her fiancé, who was left in awe and said the following in the video:

“No way, you got me a cake! I didn't expect this. Wow. So good. I love it.”
Her former teammate Ally Batenhorst reacted to this Tiktok, commenting:

“So cute”
Screenshot of Batenhorst&rsquo;s comment. Credits - maisie_boesiger
Screenshot of Batenhorst’s comment. Credits - maisie_boesiger

It is worth noting that Boesiger enjoys baking cakes, cookies and cupcakes in her spare time. Among her biggest accomplishments for Nebraska volleyball are being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2023 and earning the same honor in beach volleyball in 2023 and 2024.

Maisie Boesiger reveals her favorite thing about Nebraska volleyball fans

Maisie Boesiger at the 2023 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty
Maisie Boesiger at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Maisie Boesiger opened up about the dedication of the Nebraska volleyball fans. She shared she was amazed to see 92,003 fans, who had shown up to support the team when she was in her sophomore year in August 2023.

During an interaction with 1890 Nebraska released in September 2025, Maisie Boesiger spoke about the special feeling that she got when she experienced it, adding (01:24):

“They show up every single day without fail, like packing Memorial Stadium, 92,000 fans. That was my sophomore year, and I still cannot believe that happened. It almost feels like a movie when you see anything about it, or see the pictures or the videos. I cannot believe that Husker Nation seriously packed 90,000 people in Memorial Stadium for us.

Notably, on Volleyball Day in Nebraska in 2023, Memorial Stadium, typically known for hosting Cornhuskers football, saw a record-breaking attendance as Nebraska defeated Omaha 3-0, setting a new record for a women’s sports event. The previous record of 91,648 fans had been set in April 2022 in Barcelona during a Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

