"Coming to a school like Nebraska is not easy"- Harper Murray lauds Allie Sczech & teammates for stepping up as Nebraska volleyball stays undefeated

Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray praised senior opposite hitter Allie Sczech for her support both on and off the court. Sczech, who transferred from Baylor University to join the Huskers this season, is currently pursuing her graduate degree in broadcast journalism, while Murray is majoring in Business and Law. Murray was recently named the Big Ten co-Player of the Week alongside Penn State’s Kennedy Martin. The junior outside hitter recorded 28 kills in sweeps over Washington and Purdue. In a recent conversation, Murray praised Sczech and other teammates for stepping up when needed and supporting the team from the sidelines. Sczech has started only two matches so far this season. In the match against Purdue, she entered late in the second set and posted five kills.“It’s just really cool seeing not only Allie, but a lot of the other girls that aren’t necessarily starters, come off the bench and perform for us,” Murray said. “Coming to a school like Nebraska is not easy. Everyone has dreams of being on the court, and that’s not going to be the case for everyone all the time and for every game, but that’s something all the girls on our team are doing really well , embracing their roles and being cheerleaders for us on the sideline whenever they can.” (via si.com)Murray had an outstanding freshman season with the Nebraska volleyball team that earned her AVCA National Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and AVCA All-America Second Team honors. Sczech, a two-time All-Big 12 honoree and Team USA gold medalist from her time at Baylor, joined Nebraska this June for her final year of eligibility.Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about visiting Harper Murray’s house amid Nebraska Volleyball’s away matches2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyNebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her excitement about visiting Harper Murray’s home during the team’s upcoming road trip. The Huskers are currently enjoying an undefeated season with six consecutive sweeps in Big Ten play.“I love going to players’ houses on the road. If we’re close to anybody, I think it breaks up the trip. It’s fun. It gives everybody, including the staff, a different perspective of a player, seeing where they grew up and how they grew up, so I think it just creates a little bit of a homier atmosphere,” Busboom Kelly said. (via hurrdatsports) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe added that she’s never left a player’s house without having a great time and noted that the team appreciates longer road trips when they have the chance to stay in a home instead of a hotel. The Nebraska volleyball team will face Michigan State next at the Breslin Center on Friday, October 17, 2025.