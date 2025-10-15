"Tate McRae concert must have fired something up in" - Nebraska Volleyball' Harper Murray opens up on Canadian singer's impact on her performance

Harper Murray made her feelings known after receiving a major Big Ten honor, playfully saying that Tate McRae's concert may have fueled her performance. Murray attended the show at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on October 9, 2025.Harper Murray, the standout outside hitter of the Nebraska Volleyball team, was the showstopper of the Nebraska vs Purdue game on October 13. While making no errors, she recorded 16 kills with a .640 hitting percentage, four assists, five digs, two solo blocks, and two service aces, to help her team sweep the opponents in straight sets 25-23, 25-16, 25-15. The win was Nebraska's 16th consecutive victory of the season. Shortly after the spectacle at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Murray was honored as Player of the Week by the Big Ten. In a recent interview with Hail Varsity, the 20-year-old expressed gratitude to the conference for recognizing her performance of the past week, and also playfully said that Tate McRae's concert in Omaha played a big role in charging her up. &quot;It was great. I feel like the Big Ten does a great job of recognizing people all across the conference and I'm grateful that they saw that in me the past week, so I don't know, that Tate McRae concert must have fired something up in me for sure, but I'm just grateful and I'm really glad that they recognized that, but I feel like we've all been putting in the work, so I feel like eventually it's all going to show through for everyone and I hope everyone can get honored the same way,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMurray and some of her teammates attended the pop concert on October 9, 2025. She posted pictures from the night, turning heads with her glammed-up look. The following day, the Huskers faced the Washington squad, with Murray leading the way with 12 kills to help secure the win.Harper Murray once expressed that she wants people to recognize her outside of volleyballHarper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)Harper Murray has made waves on the volleyball court since her freshman year at Nebraska. Currently majoring in Business and Law, the outside hitter has also gained recognition as one of the most popular collegiate athletes, boasting a massive social media following. She often shares her travel stories, lifestyle, and other off-court moments on her social platforms. In an interview during the NCAA Championships, Murray expressed that she wants people to see her as more than just a volleyball player.&quot;What I want people to understand is like people have lives outside of their sports,&quot; Murray said. &quot;And I feel like that's something that I've been able to incorporate in my social media. And that's kind of been a goal of mine because I feel like when they see that, they can understand that I'm a person also and volleyball is not my whole life. Like there's more to me than that.&quot; (beginning 0:22)Harper Murray recently signed an NIL deal with the global brand Adidas. Her achievement was recognized by her college, as the Nebraska Love Library displayed her photo in Adidas gear.