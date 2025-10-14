  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Harper Murray, Campbell Flynn, Kenna Cogill and other Nebraska Volleyball players reminisce over Tate McRae's concert amid quick turnaround matches

Harper Murray, Campbell Flynn, Kenna Cogill and other Nebraska Volleyball players reminisce over Tate McRae's concert amid quick turnaround matches

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:01 GMT
Harper Murray, Kenna Cogill and Campbell Flynn
Harper Murray, Kenna Cogill and Campbell Flynn; Getty and Instagram - @harpermurayy

Harper Murray reminisced about the night she attended Tate McRae's concert with her friends at the Chi Health Center. The Huskers squad played the Washington squad the following day and emerged victorious by a 3-0 margin.

Ad

Harper Murray, the headliner of the Nebraska Volleyball women's squad, has been making waves with her sporting skills and social media content alike. She recorded 186 kills, 111 digs, and 15 service aces in the 2025 season, helping her team maintain an undefeated run.

Besides volleyball, Murray is also active on social media, often sharing her vulnerabilities, reflections on mental health, and moments from outside the sport, such as getaways and vacations with her fellow Huskers. On October 9, 2025, the outside hitter and her teammates, Campbell Flynn and Keri Leimbach, and Kenna Cogill, attended Tate McRae's concert at the Chi Health Center in Omaha as part of the Miss Possessive Tour.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Instagram, Harper Murray shared some pictures of the girls from the night, posing in glammed-up outfits. The photo carousel also featured McRae's on-stage moment as confetti flew in the air.

"reminiscing @tatemcrae"
Ad

In a press conference following the musical night, Murray expressed that she hadn't experienced a night like it in a long time.

"Oh my god, it was fire. That was like, one of the best nights I've had in a long time. That was awesome."
Ad

On October 10, the Huskers faced off against Washington, and Murray led the team with 12 kills. The winning team followed it up with another sweep over Purdue on October 13, 2025.

Harper Murray recently reflected on her mental health journey as she unveiled her semicolon tattoo

Murray at the 2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty
Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray has often spoken about dealing with depression that stemmed from the Huskers' 2023 NCAA semifinals loss, where she faced heavy criticisms from fans. She even suffered regular panic attacks during her sophomore year and continued to struggle with related issues. Over time, the outside hitter recovered with therapy and medication and has now become a mental health advocate.

Ad

In an Instagram story on World Mental Health Day this year, Murray unveiled a semicolon tattoo she got to remind herself of how far she has come despite all odds.

"#mentalhealthmatters. For the battles that no one sees and for every version of me that kept fighting, even when I almost didn't. Proud of how far i've come & grateful to keep growing.”

Murray won the Player of the Week honor after her victorious stint at the Huskers vs Purdue game.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications