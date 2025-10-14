Harper Murray, Campbell Flynn, Kenna Cogill and other Nebraska Volleyball players reminisce over Tate McRae's concert amid quick turnaround matches

Harper Murray reminisced about the night she attended Tate McRae's concert with her friends at the Chi Health Center. The Huskers squad played the Washington squad the following day and emerged victorious by a 3-0 margin.Harper Murray, the headliner of the Nebraska Volleyball women's squad, has been making waves with her sporting skills and social media content alike. She recorded 186 kills, 111 digs, and 15 service aces in the 2025 season, helping her team maintain an undefeated run.Besides volleyball, Murray is also active on social media, often sharing her vulnerabilities, reflections on mental health, and moments from outside the sport, such as getaways and vacations with her fellow Huskers. On October 9, 2025, the outside hitter and her teammates, Campbell Flynn and Keri Leimbach, and Kenna Cogill, attended Tate McRae's concert at the Chi Health Center in Omaha as part of the Miss Possessive Tour.On Instagram, Harper Murray shared some pictures of the girls from the night, posing in glammed-up outfits. The photo carousel also featured McRae's on-stage moment as confetti flew in the air.&quot;reminiscing @tatemcrae&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a press conference following the musical night, Murray expressed that she hadn't experienced a night like it in a long time.&quot;Oh my god, it was fire. That was like, one of the best nights I've had in a long time. That was awesome.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn October 10, the Huskers faced off against Washington, and Murray led the team with 12 kills. The winning team followed it up with another sweep over Purdue on October 13, 2025.Harper Murray recently reflected on her mental health journey as she unveiled her semicolon tattooMurray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyHarper Murray has often spoken about dealing with depression that stemmed from the Huskers' 2023 NCAA semifinals loss, where she faced heavy criticisms from fans. She even suffered regular panic attacks during her sophomore year and continued to struggle with related issues. Over time, the outside hitter recovered with therapy and medication and has now become a mental health advocate.In an Instagram story on World Mental Health Day this year, Murray unveiled a semicolon tattoo she got to remind herself of how far she has come despite all odds.&quot;#mentalhealthmatters. For the battles that no one sees and for every version of me that kept fighting, even when I almost didn't. Proud of how far i've come &amp; grateful to keep growing.”Murray won the Player of the Week honor after her victorious stint at the Huskers vs Purdue game.