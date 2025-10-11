"I didn't know they were going" - Coach Dani Busboom Kelly shares honest reaction about Nebraska Volleyball players' concert outing before game night 

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known on Harper Murray and teammates attending Tate McRae's concert before the Washington game on October 10. The concert took place on October 9 at the Chi Health Center.

Just a day later, the Huskers emerged victorious against Washington in a home contest by a 3-0 margin, and Murray was one of the main perpetrators of the game with 12 kills in the match.

In a press conference after the victory, head coach Kelly shared that she didn't know about Murray and the other players attending the concert until she saw it on social media. She further expressed support for the players attending the event and said (via Hail Varsity, 2:13 onwards):

"I didn't know they were going till I saw the social media, and I was like, "There is a game tomorrow", but I do know they are in college, and I want them to enjoy things, especially when really fun events come through in Lincoln or Omaha. So, I'm glad they went and enjoyed it."

Further in the conversation, Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly also added that she trusts her players a lot, who returned as fast as they could after attending the concert.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly speaks up about her team's performance against Washington

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about her team's performance in the 3-0 victory against Washington. With this victory, the Huskers extended their winning run to 15 in the 2025 season.

Kelly heaped praises on the Washington side for their tactics during the Huskers' game and also remarked that her players were able to tackle the long rallies of the opponent successfully. Additionally, she also mentioned that it was a good match with Washington pushing her team really well. Kelly said (via Huskers Online, 1:15 onwards);

"Washington was doing a great job of getting touches on the block, kind of slowing us down, so they could extend those rallies. I thought it was good that we were able to finish most of them off, and it's always good when a team makes you work that hard. It's just going to make you better."

Dani Busboom Kelly-coached Nebraska Volleyball's next challenge is an away clash against Purdue, who have lost just two games so far in the 2025 season.

