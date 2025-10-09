"Where we go, it's a big deal" - Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly gets real on sold-out stadium during away match against Rutgers

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently opened up on competing in a sold-out stadium against Rutgers, right after the Huskers' win over Penn State. The Nebraska Volleyball team recently secured back-to-back victories over Penn State and Rutgers, respectively.

On Friday, October 3, 2025, the Cornhuskers locked horns with Penn State, securing a lead with 3-0 scoreline at the Rec Hall in Pennsylvania. The following day, they dominated over the Rutgers with a similar scoreline in New Jersey. In a press conference after their latest win, coach Busboom Kelly was asked if the team felt any emotional pressure after redeeming themselves over Penn State and heading into a faceoff with Rutgers, she denied feeling any pressure.

Coach Busboom Kelly added that it was more of physical pressure than emotional.

"I do think the fact it's sold out and where we go, it's a big deal and that's motivation in itself. So, being able to go to Rutgers, the fans were awesome. It was just a really fun game. That gym's pretty cool. um the way it's set up and so I don't think our team felt any emotional let down. I think it's more the challenge was more getting into Rutgers late having games the next day. So it was quick turnaround from a physical standpoint." (18:15 onwards)

The Penn State volleyball team ended Huskers' quest for NCAA Championships title last year after defeating them in the semifinal match.

Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on Nebraska Volleyball's popularity while competing in away games

Following Nebraska Volleyball's recent win over Penn State and Rutgers, coach Dani Busboom Kelly was left stunned with the program's popularity. She reflected on the love the team received, where fans were seen lining up to meet the players. In an interview with Hailvarsity, she highlighted that the fan base has reached beyond national borders.

"That was pretty crazy. So, I was not execting. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans but we had tons of fans there and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's player like fans that never get to see us."

"They are so excited and appreciative to be there and it was just a really good vibe and good feeling and again it surprised me how big this volleyball team reaches, this program it's not in Nebraska anymore. It's national and a little bit worldwide," Dani Busboom Kelly added.

Coach Dani Busboom Kelly's team will next vie with Washington on October 10.

