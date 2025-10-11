Nebraska Volleyball match against Purdue: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets and more

Nebraska Volleyball is all set to face Purdue on Sunday, October 12, at West Lafayette, Holloway Gymnasium. Both teams are in impressive form and have come off victories in their previous games.
Still unbeaten in the 2025 season, the Huskers won their last game against Washington convincingly, 3-0, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Purdue Boilermakers, on the other hand, defeated Ohio State by a margin of 3-0 and are currently 13-2 overall in the season.
Thereby, with both teams in staggering runs, the match is set to be an interesting affair on Sunday. On that note, let's know more about the streaming details, roster details, and other information for the match.
Nebraska Volleyball's match against Purdue: Schedule, streaming details, and tickets
The match on Sunday is scheduled to start around 12 PM CDT at the Halloway Gymnasium. The fans can enjoy the live action of the match through Big+ and can also listen to the updates of the game through the Husker Radio Network.
For the tickets, the fans can access them through Ticketmaster or can find information regarding them through the official website of the teams.
Nebraska Volleyball's match against Purdue: Team rosters
Here are the complete rosters of both teams:
Nebraska Cornhuskers:
- Rebekah Allick, MB
- Andi Jackson, MB
- Harper Murray, OH
- Olivia Mauch, Libero
- Bergen Reilly, Setter
- Taylor Landfair, OH
- Teraya Sigler, OH
- Virginia Adriano, Opp Hitter
- Maisie Boesiger, Libero
- Keri Leimbach, Libero
- Campbell Flynn, Setter
- Laney Choboy, Libero
- Manaia Ogbechie, MB
- Ryan Hunter, OH
- Skyler Pierce, OH
- Kenna Cogill, MB
Purdue Volleyball:
- Rachel Williams, DS
- Ryan McAleer, DS
- Kenna Wollard, OH
- Taylor Anderson, Setter
- Sienna Foster, DS
- Bianka Lulic, MB
- Isabelle Bardin, Setter
- Dior Charles, MB
- Nataly Moravec, OH
- Allie Shondell, Setter
- Lindsey Miller, MB
- Akasha Anderson, OH
- Grace Heaney, Opp Hitter
- Rachel Raye Williams, Opp Hitter
- Morgan Williams, MB
- Addy Tindall, OH
- Mattie Casale, DS
- Julia Kane, DS
Who were the major performers for Nebraska Volleyball in their last game against Washington?
Nebraska Volleyball's last game against Washington saw Harper Murray and Andi Jackson put up strong performances in the offensive half with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Freshman Virginia Adriano also chipped in well with 9 kills in the game, while Rebekah Allick had 7.
Bergen Reilly continued her good performances in the season and added 34 assists to her name. Reilly was also solid in the defensive framework and added 9 digs, while Olivia Mauch racked up 12 digs to hand Dani Busboom Kelly's side another victory.