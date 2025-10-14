"Time flies"- Harper Murray gets emotional as she reflects on her time of signing with Nebraska Volleyball while embracing her junior-year journey

Nebraska volleyball star Harper Murray recently felt nostalgic about her time when she signed for Nebraska volleyball as a junior at the Ann Arbor Skyline high school in Michigan. She is currently a junior at the Nebraska program and an integral member of the squad.

Murray has been crucial in the 2025 season, contributing to the team's 16-0 winning streak in the regular season as Nebraska has defeated top teams like Penn State, Kentucky among others.

In a TikTok post, Harper Murray reminisced about her time as a junior in high school, posting a picture of her in a Nebraska volleyball jersey and a picture of her at present as a junior member of the team. She captioned the post, writing:

"Time flies"

