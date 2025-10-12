"That's making Bergen Reilly a lot better"- Harper Murray shares how Campbell Flynn’s competition is helping Nebraska volleyball teammate improve

Nebraska volleyball star Harper Murray shared her thoughts on how setter Bergen Reilly is not only highly capable herself but is also being pushed to improve by teammate and freshman Campbell Flynn. Her remark came following Nebraska’s 3-0 sweep against Washington.

With this win against Washington, the Nebraska volleyball team has taken their winning streak to 15-0 this season.

Following Nebraska’s win, Harper Murray was asked about Bergen Reilly being named Setter of the Week on Monday, October 6. During the post-match interview, Murray reflected on her teammate’s contributions and praised how she continues to improve, saying (3:26 onwards):

“Yeah. Well, I think honestly I think Campbell [Flynn] pushes her too. I think having a setter like Campbell in our gym, she competes with Bergen every day and I think that's making Bergen a lot better, too. So, we know Bergen's a great setter and we like to have discipline and like balanced offense, but Bergen's continuing to get better.”

During the interview, Harper Murray noted that Reilly’s awards are well-deserved. She also highlighted the Nebraska setter’s humble personality, saying that Reilly gives credit to her teammates for her success rather than claiming sole responsibility.

Even Murray displayed her brilliance during the game against Washington, recording 12 kills with a .407 hitting percentage and 7 digs. The Nebraska volleyball team is next set to face Purdue in an away match at Holloway Gymnasium on October 12.

Nebraska volleyball’s Harper Murray reflects on attending Tate McRae’s concert

Harper Murray of the Nebraska Cornhuskers against the Omaha Mavericks. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Harper Murray expressed her excitement after attending Tate McRae’s concert with her Nebraska volleyball teammates. The concert took place on October 9 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, one day before their matchup against Washington at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Following their win against Washington, the 20-year-old expressed her thoughts about the concert which she attended with her teammates, during the same interview (6:21 onwards):

“Oh my god, it was fire. That was likeone of the best nights I've had in a long time. That was awesome.”

Coach Dani Busboom Kelly was initially surprised to see the athletes attending the event, learning about it through social media. However, she supported them in enjoying the experience, recognizing that college life comes with opportunities for fun and social activities.

