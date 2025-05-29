Andi Jackson, Merrit Beason and other Nebraska Volleyball players react as Lexi Rodriguez shares highlights with 'good company'

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers player Lexi Rodriguez is enjoying her recent trip to California. The libero for LOVB Omaha was spotted with fellow volleyball players Rachel Fairbanks and Sarah Franklin, who represent LOVB Atlanta and LOVB Madison, respectively.

The 22-year-old volleyball player uploaded glimpses of her recent trip on her Instagram profile. Rodriguez also posed for the camera with Fairbanks and Franklin, respectively.

Rodriguez captioned the post on her Instagram profile,

"in good company 🌸🩷"

Volleyball players like Merritt Beason, Andi Jackson, and others reacted warmly to Rodriguez's recent Instagram post. Beason sent her love to Rodriguez as she posted in the comments section,

"So cute Lex"

Likewise, Jackson dropped a one-word reaction by commenting,

"Glowing"

All the major reactions by former Nebraska teammates and prominent volleyball players to Rodriguez's Instagram post [Image Source: Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram]

Former teammate from Nebraska, Kennedi Orr, sent her regards to Rodriguez by commenting,

"YOURE GLOWINF"

Sarah Franklin responded by commenting,

"The best💗"

Rodriguez's former teammate Masie Boiesiger also added her reaction to the post, as she wrote,

"Awww you are gorgeous Miss lexi❤️❤️❤️"

Rachel Fairbanks dropped a simple one-word reaction as she said,

"Cutenesssss"

Lexi Rodriguez is currently playing as a libero for LOVB Omaha at the LOVB Pro League. The volleyball player previously represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers in collegiate volleyball.

Lexi Rodriguez shares her feelings about transitioning from college volleyball to pro volleyball

Rodriguez reveals her thoughts on transitioning to pro volleyball [Image Source: Getty]

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about her thoughts on transitioning from collegiate volleyball to pro volleyball. Rodriguez spoke about it in an interview with LOVB Style, soon after her announcement to turn pro.

In the interview, Rodriguez talked about her feelings on the transition in detail with LOVB correspondent Arielle Chambers, as she mentioned,

"Yeah, it's definitely crazy. Very fast. I think I had like 4-5 days off, and then it was right into a new season. But I mean, being in Omaha was super helpful and then having familiar faces on the team and just a great group of girls, I feel like was the best thing that I could have walked into."

Lexi Rodriguez made her collegiate debut for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2021 when she led the team to their first NCAA Championships finals in 3 years. Rodriguez ended her collegiate career last year, when the Cornhuskers made it to the semifinals of the NCAA Championships, but failed to overcome the challenge from the Penn State Nittany Lions.

