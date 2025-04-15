Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez enjoys New York trip with teammate after LOVB Finals

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shared a glimpse of spending quality time while exploring New York with her teammate. Ahead of this, she competed in the LOVB finals for her team, LOVB Omaha, against Austin.
Rodriguez was a part of the inaugural edition of the League One Volleyball Championships as her team reached the finals of the tournament and squared off against LOVB Austin on April 14. The latter toppled Omaha with a score of 3-0, winning all the sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-23).
Just a day later, after this loss, Rodriguez shared glimpses of exploring New York on her Instagram stories. She posted a selfie with another Nebraska volleyball alum, Kennedi Orr, in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Following this, she also uploaded a picture of Times Square, New York City.
A few days ahead of the LOVB Finals, Rodriguez penned a five-word message, exuding excitement for competing in the LOVB Finals. She reshared a post by Omaha Supernovas, which announced the championship match day. Opening up about her feelings for the game, she wrote:
"LETS GO!! 1 more game🕺"
The former Nebraska player, Rodriguez, is one of the most prominent players, as she has attained several accolades to her name during her time with the Cornhuskers.
When Lexi Rodriguez opened up about the impact of Nebraska Volleyball on her life
Lexi Rodriguez ended her journey with Nebraska volleyball after competing at the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Championships. In the post-match press conference of this game, the player expressed how the team has impacted her life in several ways. She revealed that her time here changed her life and spoke about the belief of every single team member.
Calling it the best thing that could have happened to her, she said:
"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't. I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me."
The former Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, recently spoke about an arena being named after the legendary coach, John Cook, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.