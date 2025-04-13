Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez pens excited 5-word message as pro team LOVB Omaha set for championship match

Lexi Rodriguez shared her thoughts on the team reaching the final of the League One Volleyball Championships. Through her Instagram stories, the LOVB Omaha libero expressed her elated thoughts on facing LOVB Austin in the final.

LOVB Omaha defeated LOVB Houston at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. In the semifinals against Houston, Omaha lost the first two sets but came back to claim the victory with a 15-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 15-12 score.

On her Instagram stories, Nebraska's all-time career leader in digs, Lexi Rodriguez, looked ahead to the championship match:

“LETS GO!! 1 more game 🕺🏻”

Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram story | Credits: IG/lexi.rodriguez__

LOVB Omaha and LOVB Austin both concluded their regular season with a 5-11 record. They were behind the top-seeded teams, LOVB Atlanta and LOVB Houston. Against Houston, five players from Omaha scored more than ten points. Kimberly Drewniok led the team with 17 points, Sami Francis registered 16 points, veteran icon Jordan Larson posted 13, Emily Thater concluded her game with 14 points, and Lauren Stivrins added 12 points.

Rodriguez and her team, LOVB Omaha, will now face the Texas-based LOVB Austin for the inaugural LOVB championship match on April 13, 2025, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

Lexi Rodriguez reflects on her first professional volleyball match

Lexi Rodriguez at the Weekend With LOVB - Week 3 - Omaha - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez was one of the most notable collegiate players and won innumerable accolades with the Nebraska Cornhuskers team. She was a four-time AVCA All-American and the third player in the history of the school to receive four All-American honors.

She has since successfully transitioned into professional volleyball with LOVB Omaha and had her debut game against the LOVB Salt Lake at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, on February 8, 2025.

During the LOVB Omaha press conference, she shared her thoughts on her first game, mentioning:

“It was definitely crazy. I owe a lot of credit to just all the coaches and all my teammates for believing in me and just showing that they have trust in me because it helps me just go out there play my game and try and believe in myself as much as possible. I'm going to do whatever I can to try and help this team get a win. Can't even remember really what happened but it was a lot of fun.” [2:41 onwards]

The decorated libero was named to the AVCA All-America First Team three times and was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, 2023, and 2024.

