Andi Jackson, Skyler Pierce and others react to Nebraska volleyball freshman’s weekend moments

Several Nebraska Volleyball players, such as Andi Jackson and Skyler Pierce, expressed their reaction as freshman Campbell Flynn shared glimpses from her weekend. Flynn is one of the top recruits for the Huskers side before the 2025 season, and also represented the team during the beach volleyball and spring games.
Following these games, the Nebraska setter is spending some free time during this break before the start of the fall. Flynn shared a few pictures from her recent weekend outing on her Instagram handle.
In the photographs, the freshman can be seen in a black leather jacket, complemented with black sunglasses. She further added a three-word caption in her post:
"it’s the weeknd🖤"
Her teammate, Jackson, reacted to this post and dropped a 1-word reaction to praise the freshman's look. She wrote:
"Slayed"
"Cutieee" wrote Pierce
"Omg you are gorgeous" wrote Maisie Boesiger.
Campbell Flynn is coming to her first collegiate year with the Huskers after an impressive 2024 that saw her win Gatorade Player of the Year. The Nebraska Volleyball setter was also named as the No.1 setter recruit for the 2025 batch.
Nebraska Volleyball's freshman Campbell Flynn makes feelings known after featuring in the spring games
Campbell Flynn recently shared her experience of representing Nebraska Volleyball during the spring games against Kansas and South Dakota State. Flynn played both of these games, featuring for two sets in the first game against Kansas and all four sets against State, scoring over 60 assists across the two games.
Speaking in a conversation after the conclusion of these games, Flynn said that she learned a lot from her time so far in the program. She said (via Hail Varsity, 00:42 onwards):
"I learned so much, I think I've become a better volleyball player even just for the two months that we had in the gym because we played beach before. So, I think I've learned so much and I've gotten to grow my relationships with my teammates and I love everyone in that locker room. So, I just had an amazing spring."
Further speaking about the more experienced setter of the team, Bergen Reilly, Flynn praised the former for her leadership on the court and added:
"She's obviously amazing, I just love watching her play and then also her leadership is great."
The Nebraska Volleyball freshman also remarked that she learned a lot from Reilly's cool and composed nature along with the immense setting skill she possess.