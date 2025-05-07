“Nothing like this in the country”- Nebraska volleyball freshman Campbell Flynn makes her feelings known on program’s fanbase

Nebraska volleyball freshman Campbell Flynn expressed her thoughts on the program’s fanbase following her appearance at the final sprint match against South Dakota State. The team secured a comprehensive victory by winning with a margin of 4-0 held at the Ord High School.

The arena saw a sold-out crowd turn up to watch the Nebraska Volleyball team in action before their long break.

After playing a crucial role in the team’s sweep victory, Campbell Flynn was asked whether she was amazed by the passionate Nebraska Volleyball fan base showing up at Ord High School, a smaller venue compared to their home court at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. She responded, saying (2:50 onwards):

“Even just Nebraska as a whole I didn't know it was this big. I knew it was big, but this is just, there's nothing like this else in the country. So I'm just really proud to be here.”

Last year, the Nebraska Volleyball program finished in the final four after losing to Penn State in the semifinals of the NCAA Volleyball Championships. With freshmen like Flynn, Keri Leimbach, Teraya Sigler, and others boosting the team under new coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the team will aim for a stronger campaign at this year’s nationals.

Campbell Flynn reflects on what drew her to join Nebraska Volleyball

Campbell Flynn reflected on what drew her to the Nebraska Volleyball program, citing her long-standing admiration for its elite status, strong volleyball culture and passionate fan base. In an interview with Hail Varsity in January 2025, she shared her thoughts on the decision, stating (4:21 onwards):

“I've seen them play and I've seen. I've watched Big Ten ever since I was like five or six years old. So, I've always wanted to play in the Big Ten, and Nebraska's always has been the top of the top. And I just think it's different there.”

“Volleyball is just, it's a volleyball state and everyone there just supports them so much. And also their culture is really good, and I've heard just nothing but great things about it. So, I'm just super excited to see it and live in person.”

Flynn further discussed in the interview her experience of playing alongside Nebraska’s standout setter, Bergen Reilly, on the U21 team. She not only expressed admiration for Reilly’s skills on the court and her character off it but also shared her excitement about the opportunity to learn from her.

