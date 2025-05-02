Nebraska Volleyball freshman Campbell Flynn pens heartfelt note on sister's 21st birthday

Nebraska Volleyball freshman Campbell Flynn shared her birthday wishes for her elder sister Jacoby. Flynn shared a couple of pictures featuring her elder sister on her Instagram story to celebrate the latter's birthday.

The first picture on her story consisted of a selfie where Flynn can be seen in a brown hoodie, while her sister donned a white dress. The second story featured a throwback picture from their youth days. Flynn expressed her love for her sister and wrote in her first story:

"Happy birthday to the best sister! love and miss you tons"

Screenshot of Flynn's first Instagram story feat her sister (Image via: @campbell.flynn06 Instagram)

"thanks for being my uilt in bestie she's 21" Flynn remarked in her second story

Screenshot of Flynn's second Instagram story (Image via: @campbell.flynn06 Instagram)

This comes just after Flynn featured in the Huskers' lineup against Kansas on Apr. 26.

Flynn registered an impressive performance during the contest and assisted 23 times during the match, along with her three digs. This vastly contributed to her side's 4-0 victory in the match, with other senior teammates such as Harper Murray and Andi Jackson also producing good performances.

The Nebraska Volleyball program will next face South Dakota State on Saturday (April 3).

Nebraska Volleyball freshman Campbell Flynn talks about the craze of volleyball around their home state

Nebraska Volleyball recruit Campbell Flynn makes her feelings known about the craze of volleyball around the state of Nebraska.

In an interview with Hail Varsity in January 2025, Flynn said that the people around Nebraska are crazy about their volleyball and also mentioned that she wishes to play at the stadium in front of the large crowds of Nebraska. She also mentioned that she is excited to see such large masses around Nebraska cheer for women's sports.

"It's crazy, they love their volleyball, and I really wish to go to that stadium game but just seeing it like on the TV, it was crazy," Campbell said. "There's so many people and so many people supporting women's sports and I'm just excited to see it in person." [5:28]

Speaking about her dream of her younger self to play for the Nebraska program, Flynn said:

"If my younger self saw me here, she would think it's crazy I mean. I always dreamed of playing for Nebraska but I never knew if I could get there."

During the conversation, Campbell Flynn also remarked that she is a very chill person off the court, which Nebraska Volleyball fans can expect.

