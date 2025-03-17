Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger, Andi Jackson, and others reacts to their teammate Campbell Flynn's latest photo dump

Nebraska volleyball players Maisie Boesiger, Andi Jackson, and more shared sweet words of appreciation on their teammate Campbell Flynn's latest upload. The players are presently gearing up for their 2025 NCAA season.

Ad

In addition to playing exceptionally for their team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers players also share a strong bond. They are usually seen gushing over each other on social media, and most recently, some team members reacted to Flynn's latest social media post.

Campbell Flynn shared pictures on Instagram, showcasing her fun times on an island. She cutely posed in her sea-green-colored swimwear with a picturesque beach in the background. The post's caption read:

Ad

Trending

"On Island time🌺"

Ad

This garnered the attention of some of her teammates, including Maisie Boesiger, who, complimenting Flynn, wrote:

"Cuteeeee"

Boesiger's comment on Instagram (@campbell.flynn06)

Following her, another Nebraska volleyball player, Jackson, wrote a comment that read:

Ad

"Gorgggg😍😍😍"

Jackson's comment on Instagram (@campbell.flynn06)

Along similar lines, Bergen Reilly also commented:

Ad

"Ok ms girl."

Reilly's Instagram story (@campbell.flynn06)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers did not have an expected ending to their 2024 NCAA season, as they couldn't make it past the semi-final round. Despite having the lead in the initial two rounds, they were bested by Penn State, who improved their game from the third round and eventually advanced to the finals, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson opened up about the responsibilities as a junior after seniors turned pro

The Nebraska volleyball team bid adieu to Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason, who turned pro for the 2025 season. In a press conference, Andi Jackson discussed her team's situation and explained how Rodriguez and Beason played a significant role.

"It was already a big shift losing five seniors and Lexi [Rodriguez], and Merritt [Beason] as our captains and they worked really really hard to build and uphold our culture and that's obviously something I've already touched on," Jackson said.

Ad

"It's something that we really really focus on here at Nebraska. We knew we were going to have a bigger role on this team now and we weren't going to be sophomores anymore. We are upperclassmen and the freshmen are going to be looking to us to uphold that culture," she added.

The Nebraska volleyball team's 2025 season is expected to begin with the AVCA First Serve Showcase in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback