Anna DeBeer reacts as Indy Ignite steps up for a good cause and visit cancer patients

Anna DeBeer recently made her feelings known about her team, the Indy Ignite, being invited to visit cancer patients. The volleyball player turned pro and joined Ignited in 2023.

DeBeer was last in action when she played for her team against the Grand Rapids Rise on April 19, 2025, at the Van Andel Arena. Their opponent team claimed the victory with a scoreline of 3-2 (16-25, 27-25, 25-16, 29-31, 15-12).

Amid the ongoing season, the Indy Ignite team was invited by the Heroes Foundation, which focuses on supporting cancer patients and promoting cancer prevention and resources. The team shared a few pictures on Instagram, where the players interacted with the cancer patients and motivated them. Along with this, they penned a heartfelt note opening up about being a part of this good cause. The caption read:

"We are incredibly grateful to the @heroesfndtn Team JOEY Program for inviting members of the Indy Ignite family to join them this week. Connecting with these courageous kids and their families reminded us why we play—with purpose, passion, and heart."

This post garnered attention from Anna DeBeer, who was also a part of this initiative. She reshared her team's Instagram post on her story and dropped her reaction with two emoticons:

"🫶🏻🤍"

DeBeer’s Instagram story

The former Louisville player recently visited her former university to surprise the Cardinals and shared glimpses of it on her social media.

Anna DeBeer opened up about bringing change to women's sports

Anna DeBeer recently sat for an interview with Indy Ignite, where she made her feelings known about involving change in the women's sports area. She opened up about how multiple women in her life have played a significant role in inspiring her to push her limits and achieve her goals.

Speaking about the rise in women's sports and inspiring the upcoming generation, the former Louisville player said:

"They've definitely done so much. Every single person in my life, I look up to them so much and they really taught me a lot to go for what I want, inspire the people and I really just have been trying to do that all the time," Anna DeBeer said.

"I really just think they've set the path, now it our job, our responsibility to continue that. I think women's sports, women's volleyball are continuously growing so, just to see the way that is going is really exciting," she added.

She further spoke about the support she receives from her young fans and called them her biggest inspiration. Along with this, she also called them the next generation of volleyball.

Anna DeBeer will next be seen playing for the Indy Ignitee on April 25 against the San Diego Mojo at the Fishers Event Center.

