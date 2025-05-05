Anna Hall indulges in fun challenge with NFL boyfriend Darius Slayton after Grand Slam Track appearance

Anna Hall recently indulged in a fun challenge with her boyfriend and NFL player Darius Slayton after making an appearance at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami. Hall participated in the long hurdles category at the track meet held in Ansin Sports Complex, Miami.
Hall finished a respectable third in both the 400m hurdles and the 400m race, with timings of 54.43 and 51.68 seconds, respectively. She uploaded videos of her fun challenge with Slayton, who had also come to watch the Grand Slam Track meet.
In one video, Hall could be seen attempting to catch the tennis balls, while in the other, Hall and Slayton tried to hit the football on target. Hall wrote in one of the captions on her Instagram stories:
" *sigh* and a dub for him"
Although Anna Hall hasn't been invited to the next leg of the Grand Slam Track League, she hopes to make it in time. The third edition of the Grand Slam Track shall be held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia from May 30 to June 1, before the event culminates at the Drake Stadium in Los Angeles by the end of June.
Anna Hall makes her feelings known about competing at the Grand Slam Track event
Anna Hall shared her thoughts about competing at the Grand Slam Track meet at Ansin Sports Complex in Miami. The 24-year-old heptathlete revealed that she had a pleasant experience overall despite it being tiring.
Hall told Citius Mag (0:04 onwards):
"That was really tiring, but, honestly, I feel relieved cuz I really didn't know what those last few hurdles were going to look like and hadn't really had time to work on them. Um, so, I'm just, yeah, relieved that I made it over all 10 barriers, and today was actually really fun, which I think is the more important part of a step in the right direction."
When asked if 400m hurdles was more or less fun racing than the 400m race, Hall replied:
"I think more fun. I think the hurdles like adds a little bit of challenge of the steps and a little more satisfaction. And I kind of think this lap four hurts a little worse. So, but that one will be fun too, I hope."
Anna Hall won a silver medal at the Budapest World Championships in 2023. However, recurring injuries prevented her from scoring big at the Paris Olympics, even though she finished in a respectable fifth position. Hall hopes to make a solid impact at the World Championships to be held in Tokyo by September 2025.