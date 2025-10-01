Anna Hall playfully reveals her daily struggle days after clinching her first World Athletics Championships title

After her first World Athletics Championships title, Anna Hall revealed the daily struggle she goes through. The American athlete dominated the heptathlon event in Tokyo, Japan, after collecting 6888 points.

Ad

She defeated Kate O'Connor (6714 points) and Taliyah Brooks (6581 points), and Katarina Johnson-Thompson (6581 points). The victory became the 24-year-old's first gold medal at the World Championships stage after having clinched a silver and bronze medal in 2023 (Budapest) and 2022 (Eugene), respectively. Days after winning the gold medal, Hall was seen posing for a photoshoot in a collaboration with The Players' Tribune.

One of the pictures focused on her customized necklace, featuring the Olympic symbol and the Cross. The pendants on two separate chains were tangled in each other, tied by a single hook. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Hall highlighted that she struggles daily to keep the two pieces detangled and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Daily struggle keeping this detangled lol."

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story.

She further shared a picture of herself, featuring a messy hairstyle and jokingly wrote:

Ad

"What my hair looks like usually after a 4 hr session."

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story.

Hall identifies herself as a "follower of Christ" on social media and is frequently seen writing #HisTiming on her posts. Her Olympic pendant is a tribute to her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, where she settled in fifth place.

Ad

Anna Hall makes her feelings known after winning the first heptathlon gold medal for America at the World Championships since Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Anna Hall (R) and Jackie Joyner-Kersee (L) during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Anna Hall became the first American to win a gold medal in the heptathlon event since Jackie Joyner-Kersee. The legendary athlete won the title at the 1987 Rome and 1993 Stuttgart editions. Joyner-Kersee showed her support for Hall by texting her before the competition, after the first day, and after the long jump event. Reflecting on the win after an injury-filled period, Hall stated:

Ad

"This gold means so much. Jackie (Joyner-Kersee) and I have talked about the Worlds, and I am so glad to finally get my gold. I struggled with injuries in 2024, and my body did not let me perform to my full potential in Paris (2024 Olympics). Moving forward, I will continue to put my head down and try to improve in every event." (via olympics.com)

Joyner-Kersee was also seen cheering for Hall during the 800m, when she joined the athlete's family near the finish line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More