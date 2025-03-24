Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton sends a heartwarming wish to the Olympian on her birthday

Anna Hall received a heartwarming birthday wish from her NFL wide receiver boyfriend, Darius Slayton, on March 23, 2025. Hall will soon take the track in the 2025 season, building up to the World Championships in September.

Hall, the North American indoor record holder for the pentathlon, finished fifth in the heptathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Since then, the Colorado-born has not been competing, choosing to enjoy downtime with loved ones and focus on brand campaigns.

On March 23, 2025, Hall celebrated her 24th birthday and received a wish from her boyfriend and New York Giants wide receiver, Darius Slayton. The latter shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Happy birthday big dawg"

Anna Hall receives birthday wish from boyfriend; Instagram - @slimslay_81

Anna Hall launched her relationship with the football player in November 2024. She posted a carousel with pictures of her gym session, SI Swimsuit behind-the-scenes, track practice, etc. Among them, a slide featured the Olympian embracing Slayton as they enjoyed the sight of the sea.

Slayton had a storied career at Auburn University before transferring to the NFL after the New York Giants drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Having played since then, Slayton recently promised three more years to the Giants on a $36 million contract.

Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton expressed excitement after the pentathlete released her schedule for the 2025 season

Hall posing at the Sports Illustrated's SI The Party - (Source: Getty)

Anna Hall has been a force to reckon with when she represented the University of Florida in 2022. Her efforts broke multiple records and even earned her two NCAA Division I titles. In her professional career, Hall won heptathlon silver at the 2023 Worlds and bronze at the 2022 Worlds. However, her Paris Olympic dream was cut short when she narrowly missed a podium finish.

A week ago, she shared her 2025 outdoor season schedule on Instagram, starting with the Florida Relays on April 4-5. She will then take the track for the Tom Jones Invitational, Grand Slam track, Atlanta City Games, and Hypomeeting Gotzis before the marquee World Championships 2025.

Anticipating the races, she captioned:

"lots of progress to chase between now and World Championships in September. lets make some magic."

Her boyfriend extended his support in the comments with a bicep and a red heart emoji.

The couple was in attendance at the 2025 Super Bowl around the time of Valentine's Day. They turned up the glamour in color-coordinated outfits in one of their first public appearances since launching their relationship.

